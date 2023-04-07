Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Lingfield and Newcastle on Friday.

The Ratings Banker Manaafith - 16:10 Newcastle

Manaafith took her unbeaten record on the all-weather to six when successful in a listed race over a mile at Lingfield in February and the form she showed there is comfortably the best on offer. Manaafith was up against some talented males at Lingfield but she was always going best off the sound pace and came through to score by a length and three-quarters with plenty in hand. She is 7 lb clear of Queen Animatu on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and 13 lb clear of the remainder so she should prove to difficult to beat if running to a similar level. Her overall profile on the all-weather is very difficult to knock as she is unbeaten on a synthetic surface and had been winning her previous races - including over this seven-furlong trip - with plenty to spare.

The Big Improver Shaquille - 13:50 Newcastle

Shaquille did well to make a winning start in a seven-furlong novice at York after racing exuberantly, but that lack of maturity counted against him when upped in class in the Group 3 Acomb Stakes over the same course and distance as he was far too keen to last home and he failed to beat a rival. However, Shaquille had impressed Timeform's reporter in the parade ring beforehand - he was described as having bags of scope and just about the pick of the field on looks - and, fitted with a hood and dropped in trip, he bounced back to winning ways in a six-furlong novice at the same venue, relishing being allowed to stride on over the shorter distance. That race worked out well with the second and third both winning next time out, and Shaquille did his own bit for the form by landing another novice, this time a well-contested fast-track qualifier on his all-weather debut at Wolverhampton. The well-supported Shaquille impressed with how fluently he travelled off a strong pace and he always looked in control after hitting the front over a furlong out. That took his record to three from four and he remains open to further improvement as a sprinter.

The Timeform Flag Expert Agent - 17:00 Lingfield Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Expert Agent ran respectably in some good-quality nurseries on his first couple of starts for Kevin Philippart de Foy in the autumn, but he has returned from a break and a gelding operation as an improved performer and has won both outings this year. Expert Agent displayed a fine turn of foot to score by two and a half lengths at Kempton in January, beating a number of subsequent winners, and he improved again to defy an 8 lb higher mark over this course and distance last month, again quickening well to score by a length and a quarter. The way Expert Agent picked up in that steadily-run contest was impressive and it earned him the Sectional Timing Flag, highlighting that he could have registered a more emphatic success in a race run at true tempo. A 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate this thriving sort.