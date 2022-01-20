Having already surpassed his previous best seasonal tally of 17 winners, which was set in the 2019-20 campaign, the 36-year-old Shropshire-based handler now hopes he can celebrate a landmark victory in the feature contest at the Lincolnshire track.

The extended two mile prize, which was first staged in 2018, is named in honour of the late dual-purpose trainer Alan Swinbank, who passed away aged 72 in 2017.

Tintern Abbey earned an immediate step up in class after making a winning debut for Ralph with a front-running success under conditional jockey Jay in a mares’ bumper at Ludlow last month.

Tidball is in the saddle again and Ralph said: “The horses are running very well but we have improved the quality again this season. That has been seen on the racetrack which is very pleasing as we have already had our best season numerically.

“Tintern Abbey was very good at Ludlow but she had done some work with nice horses at home. She is only going to improve and this seemed a good option.

“I’m very much looking forward to the race as it was something we had in the back of our minds when we got her.

“Although it is a slightly different layout to Ludlow, I think she will be fine around the track at Market Rasen and I can’t see that being a problem.

“The ground is likely to be softer than it was a Ludlow but I think she will handle that as she has got the right action for it.”