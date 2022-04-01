We highlight four key questions for Betfair Tingle Creek day at Sandown on Saturday.

Will Shishkin bounce back? No horse in training has a higher Timeform rating than Shishkin, who earned a figure of 181 for his stirring success over Energumene in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January. That performance in a race for the ages took Shishkin's record over fences to seven from seven and, for some context on what he achieved on the form book, it earned him a higher rating than his Nicky Henderson-trained stablemate Altior (180) was awarded during an illustrious career. Indeed, there are only around 20 chasers in Timeform's experience that have earned a higher rating than Shishkin's 181, so there's little doubt he's an outstanding talent at his best.

That at his best caveat is an important one ahead of the Tingle Creek (14:55), however. Shishkin's serene progress came to a sudden halt at Cheltenham where he was pulled-up in the Champion Chase after jumping ponderously and racing with little zest from the outset. That was a performance firmly in the 'too bad to be true' category, and a reason duly came to light as Shishkin was subsequently diagnosed with a rare bone condition. But for the first time in his career Shishkin now has a serious question to answer. Can Shishkin recapture the level of form he showed during that titanic tussle with Energumene? If he does, he will win. There's even some margin for error as he's at least 10 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's figures, but the presence of last year's Tingle Creek winner Greaneteen, a rock-solid performer whose three Grade 1 wins have all been achieved at this track, means that a significant underperformance from Shishkin will be punished.

Will Boothill provide Jonbon with a serious test? Shishkin landed the Sporting Life Arkle in March 2021, providing Henderson with a seventh success in that prestigious novice chase. Henderson is also responsible for this season's ante-post favourite Jonbon, who bids to maintain his unbeaten start over fences in the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase (13:45). Big things have been expected of Jonbon, a full brother to Douvan who was bought for a record £570,000 after winning his only start in an Irish point, but he has lived up to his reputation so far. Jonbon took high rank in the novice hurdle division last season, winning a Grade 1 at Aintree after suffering his only defeat to date behind stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and he created a fine impression on his debut in this sphere at Warwick last month, largely jumping accurately on his way to a comfortable success that was backed up by a good time. A seven-length defeat of Monmiral - a smart sort over hurdles - earned Jonbon a rating of 152P, which is a high figure for a chasing debutant. Only 14 horses this century, headed by Galopin Des Champs, have registered a higher Timeform performance rating first time out over fences. Since Timeform started returning jumps Timefigures in 2015 - which provides an assessment of the merit of a performance based on time - only Galopin Des Champs and Brain Power have clocked a higher figure than Jonbon on chasing debut. Jonbon's got only three rivals to beat on Saturday, and is understandably an odds-on favourite, but Boothill is a credible rival well worth a crack at this level.

Boothill was largely disappointing last season, including on his chasing debut at Exeter, but he got back on track when winning with plenty in hand in a novice handicap chase at Newton Abbot in October and then showed smart form to land a valuable handicap chase at Ascot last month. That race at Ascot was run at a strong tempo and Boothill came clear with another unexposed novice, earning a Timeform rating of 149 that is only 3 lb shy of what Jonbon achieved on the figures at Warwick. Jonbon's obvious scope for significant improvement clearly marks him down as the one to beat at Sandown, but Boothill should make him work for it.

Will another star emerge in the novice hurdle? Henderson has a fine record in the opening novice hurdle (12:00) - he has won six of the last ten editions - and has targeted the race with some promising types, including last year when it was the designated starting point for Constitution Hill's career under Rules. It would be extraordinary if this year's winner proved anywhere near as good as Constitution Hill, whose subsequent 22-length defeat of Jonbon in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle earned him a Timeform rating of 177p, the highest awarded to a novice hurdler in the company's history. In fact, only six hurdlers of any experience have earned a higher rating than the figure Constitution Hill earned at Cheltenham, so he's certainly a tough act to follow in this Sandown novice! From three entries Henderson has elected to rely on Immortal, a €115,000 purchase who is clearly entitled to respect on debut given her yard's record in this contest. However, if a high-class novice is to emerge from this contest it's most likely to be the Gary Moore-trained Authorised Speed.

Authorised Speed took high rank among last season's bumper performers, faring best of the British when fifth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, and he looked an exciting prospect when winning on his hurdles debut at Lingfield last month. That was a fair novice, featuring some promising sorts, but Authorised Speed proved in a league of his own, cruising 15 lengths clear. He has the Timeform Large P to highlight he is capable of much better form if required.

Will return to Sandown spark a revival from Deise Aba? Deise Aba went with little enthusiasm when pulled up early on in the Grand National on his final start last season and he also offered little promise on his reappearance in a handicap hurdle at Aintree last month, finishing last of six after racing in snatches. That was a far cry from last season when Deise Aba was beaten only a neck in second, but if anything is going to spark a revival it will be a return to this venue where he has such an impressive record. Deise Aba has run at Sandown on four occasions and has won twice and finished runner-up on the other two occasions. And that record isn't padded by any soft touches: those efforts all came in competitive handicaps.

Deise Aba won the Masters Handicap Chase in 2020 and 2021 before going down by just a head when bidding for a hat-trick last season, while he was beaten only a neck in the London National (15:30) 12 months ago.