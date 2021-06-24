Timely boost for Martyn Meade as Detail wins ahead of Free Eagle's Irish Derby bid

The Manton handler will be hoping the victory of the Dabirsim gelding in the Black Type Accountancy British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes is a sign of things to come for stable star Lone Eagle in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday.

Appearing to need every yard of the six furlong trip the 12/1 chance, having been slowly away, found plenty during the closing stages to deny rallying 5/6 favourite Maybury by a neck under Sean Levey.

Freddie Meade, son and assistant trainer, said: “He was a bit slowly away but I loved the way he came through all the horses. It was probably a bit lucky he was slowly away as it allowed him to get in behind and get a lead throughout. He was just a very heavy horse as a yearling and we thought gelding him was the right thing to do to give him a chance.

“A couple of our two year-olds have run nicely but the yard has been a bit flat but we are just starting to come out of the other side and that is our first two year old winner of the season.

“Hopefully it is a good sign for the weekend.”