Timely boost for Martyn Meade as Detail wins ahead of Free Eagle's Irish Derby bid

Detail provided Martyn Meade with his first winner in 34 days ahead of what could be a big weekend in Ireland for the trainer when finishing with a flourish to make a winning debut at Newmarket.
The Manton handler will be hoping the victory of the Dabirsim gelding in the Black Type Accountancy British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes is a sign of things to come for stable star Lone Eagle in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday.
Appearing to need every yard of the six furlong trip the 12/1 chance, having been slowly away, found plenty during the closing stages to deny rallying 5/6 favourite Maybury by a neck under Sean Levey.
Freddie Meade, son and assistant trainer, said: “He was a bit slowly away but I loved the way he came through all the horses. It was probably a bit lucky he was slowly away as it allowed him to get in behind and get a lead throughout. He was just a very heavy horse as a yearling and we thought gelding him was the right thing to do to give him a chance.
“A couple of our two year-olds have run nicely but the yard has been a bit flat but we are just starting to come out of the other side and that is our first two year old winner of the season.
“Hopefully it is a good sign for the weekend.”
Stuart Williams has his sights set on an outing at next month’s Moet & Chandon July Festival back at the track with Akkeringa following the three year old’s victory in the Omega Ingredients Signature Natural Flavours Handicap.
The gelded son of Dutch Art, who holds an entry in the Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap at the July Festival, benefitted from a shrewd piece of placing by the Newmarket handler to back up his last time out success at Doncaster by a length in the six furlong contest. He was returned the 2/1 favourite.
Williams said: “He won that well at Doncaster (11 days ago) and it was nice because it was a Sunday it gave me a few extra days to get in with a six pound penalty rather than the eight he has gone up.
“I think he is quite a nice horse. I’ve put him in the six furlong handicap here at the July Meeting and hopefully that will push him into it. He is going the right way and I’m pleased with him. Marco (Ghiani) gave him a great ride.”
Stamina appears to be the forte of the regally bred Spirit Mixer (11/4), who went one better than on his previous start to open his account at the eighth time of asking on his second attempt over a mile and a half when prevailing by two lengths in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Handicap.
Hayley Turner, winning jockey, said of the Andrew Balding-trained winner: “He is very well bred being out of Arabian Queen and by Frankel.
“I was just waiting for the gap to come. He knuckled down when I got to the front as I worried he might have a look around.”