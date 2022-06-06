Following a busy weekend of Classic action at Epsom and Chantilly, Adam Houghton ranks the top 10 three-year-olds in Europe on Timeform ratings.

1. Desert Crown (129p) Desert Crown maintained his unbeaten record with a smooth win in Saturday’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom, fully confirming the promise of his victory in the Dante at York three weeks earlier. The most impressive aspect of his performance was the change of gear he showed to gain a decisive advantage inside the final two furlongs, ultimately winning by two and a half lengths and looking value for extra after being eased late on. With a Timeform rating of 129p, Desert Crown is already bordering on top class after just three starts, promising to have more to offer as well when the situation demands it. The Arc appeals as an obvious end-of-season target and, in the meantime, a potential clash with the highest-rated older horse in training, Baaeed (134), in a race such as the Juddmonte International is something to savour. Read the full Timeform report on the Derby

2. Coroebus (128p) Unlucky not to be unbeaten in three starts as a two-year-old, Coroebus made no mistake on his return to action as he ran out a ready winner of the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, putting up one of the best performances in the race in the last decade. The immediate turn of foot he showed was arguably the difference between him and his main rivals on the day, quickening well to win by three quarters of a length from stablemate Native Trail, who has since won the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh. Coroebus is clearly a top-class miler in the making and he will be very much the one to beat when he makes his next racecourse appearance in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. As for later this summer, there is every chance that he too will get the chance to test his mettle against Baaeed at some stage – bring on another ‘Duel on the Downs’ in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

3. Vadeni (125p) Sottsass, Mishriff and St Mark's Basilica all went on to show top-class form after winning the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly in recent years, so the omens are good for Vadeni after he added his name to that roll of honour with a most impressive display on Sunday. Settled just behind the leaders in the early stages, the strong-travelling Vadeni was produced to lead inside the final two furlongs and from there he quickly forged clear to win by five lengths with plenty in hand. The son of Churchill had shown just smart form in five previous starts, but he was full value for a high-class effort on this occasion, with the two previous Group One winners in the line-up, El Bodegon and Modern Games, completing the frame. The Irish Champion Stakes was mentioned as a possible target for Vadeni in the immediate aftermath and he seems sure to improve again. There is enough stamina in his pedigree to think he’ll stay a mile and a half when the time comes, too.

Easy French Derby winner! Vadeni with a devastating success in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club!

4. Native Trail (125) Timeform’s highest-rated two-year-old in 2021, Native Trail registered the third Group One success of his career in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh last time, getting the job done without needing to improve on the form he showed when chasing home Coroebus at Newmarket. Native Trail came off the bridle a fair way out at the Curragh, but that is nothing out of the ordinary for him and again he was never stronger than at the line, responding well to pressure to beat the smooth-travelling New Energy by a length and three-quarters. With Coroebus heading to Royal Ascot, a crack at the Eclipse looks the obvious next move for Native Trail, who shapes as if he’ll have no problems staying a mile and a quarter.

5. Westover (124p) A narrow winner of the Classic Trial at Sandown in April, Westover took another step forward to hit the frame in the Derby, passing the post only two and a half lengths behind Desert Crown and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after meeting plenty of trouble in the straight. Westover is sure to have finished second with a clear run – he reached the line just a head behind the runner-up, Hoo Ya Mal – and he is likely to have more to offer as his stamina is drawn out further, appealing as more of a staying type than the winner. Presuming Desert Crown goes elsewhere, Westover will have a favourite’s chance in the Irish Derby on this showing, while the St Leger looks tailormade for him further down the line.

6. Luxembourg (122p) Unbeaten in three starts at two, notably winning the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, Luxembourg ran a fine race despite meeting with defeat on his reappearance in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, running on well to be beaten around two lengths behind Coroebus in third. That effort was particularly encouraging with middle-distances in mind and Luxembourg was a general 5/2 chance for the Derby immediately afterwards. However, it was announced just a few days later that Luxembourg had suffered a small setback which would prevent him from taking his chance at Epsom. He will hopefully be back in action in the autumn and there should be lots more to come from him when he goes up in trip.

Luxembourg has been sidelined by injury since the 2000 Guineas

7. Homeless Songs (121p) Homeless Songs was responsible for the single best performance by a three-year-old filly so far this season, when putting a big field to the sword in emphatic fashion in the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh. Always travelling strongly in the second half of the field, Homeless Songs moved up to challenge inside the final two furlongs and it was soon all over as a contest once she was asked for her effort by Chris Hayes, the official winning margin of five and a half lengths by no means flattering her superiority. That form looks even better now following Tuesday’s win in the Cazoo Oaks (more on which shortly) and, with further progress likely after just five starts, Homeless Songs will be very much the one to beat in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Beyond that, she promises to add plenty of intrigue to a miling division already stacked with talent in the shape of Baaeed, Coroebus, Native Trail and co.

8. Hoo Ya Mal (120) Sent off at long odds for Saturday’s Derby, just like his owner and trainer's 2020 runner-up Khalifa Sat, Hoo Ya Mal followed that one in showing much improved form, sticking to his task well to hold on for second (albeit fortunate to do so given the third's trouble in running). Hoo Ya Mal clearly relished the extra distance and the emphasis on stamina, which didn’t come as a total surprise given his pedigree (bred to stay well on the dam's side). He doesn’t currently hold an entry in the Irish Derby, but there must be a good chance of him being supplemented on the back of this display.

9= Emily Upjohn (119p) The history books will show that Emily Upjohn filled the runner-up spot when sent off the 6/4 favourite for Friday’s Cazoo Oaks at Epsom, but that doesn’t tell the whole story of an eventful contest which she probably ought to have won. The crucial moments in the race were the start, where Emily Upjohn propped, and early in the straight where Ryan Moore on the winner, Tuesday, made his move on the inside whereas Dettori came widest of all on the runner-up. The first two were split by just a short head at the line, the margin so narrow that even a fraction better fortune would have made the difference for Emily Upjohn, who was in front a stride before and a stride after the line. To go as close as Emily Upjohn did given how things developed identifies her as a very talented filly and it’s highly unlikely that we’ve seen the best of her yet. She can gain compensation in a good race before the summer is out, possibly in a rematch with Tuesday in the Irish Oaks.

