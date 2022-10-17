Find winners this jumps season with the latest edition of Timeform’s Horses To Follow, which is packed with expert insight and valuable punting pointers.

The core of the book is the Fifty, which is our idea of the top prospects in Britain and last year included prolific winners such as Bravemansgame and Hillcrest who both struck four times. The Fifty in Britain are again backed up by a select list of ten from Ireland, which last year included Party Central who struck on four occasions, including at the Dublin Racing Festival and at the Punchestown Festival.

There are plenty of other features to enjoy, including an ante-post look at some of the major jumps races. Last year John Ingles tipped Energumene at 5/1 to win the Champion Chase, while in the Flat edition of Horses To Follow he put up Coroebus at 5/1 to win the 2000 Guineas and Desert Crown at 40/1 to win the Derby! His advice for this jumps season includes a 14/1 shot for the Cheltenham Gold Cup who at the 2022 Festival "was very strong at the finish, suggesting he’ll relish the Gold Cup trip". His tips also include a 33/1 chance for the Stayers' Hurdle whose "form in handicaps last season would have put him in the mix in the top staying hurdles" and a couple at 50/1 for the Grand National.

FREE SAMPLE: Click here to read a free sample from the book

The popular Talking To The Trainers section, which features the thoughts of leading lights such as Nicky Henderson, Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls, also returns. Find out which mare Skelton believes "could be very progressive" and the novice Nicholls hopes "might be good enough to run in something like the Challow." There’s also an analysis of the leading jumps sires, profiles of the rising stars of the riding and training ranks, plus a review of the 2021/22 season, including all the key statistics and a list of Timeform’s highest-rated horses. Get all this high-class content – packed into 136 pages – in Horses To Follow 2022/23 for just £10.95 on Amazon - click here to buy now.