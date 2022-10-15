It's fair to say the Qipco Champion Stakes didn't go to script. Baaeed, head and shoulders above his rivals on form and looking to bow out with his unbeaten record intact, sent off at 4/1-on, could manage only fourth placing, just seeming to run flat. In a tactical race, the turn of foot Baaeed had shown through his career was lacking when he was asked for his effort early in the straight.

With the first three home covered by just half a length, this clearly isn't form that would be a patch on that shown by Baaeed at York. However, the race did allow Bay Bridge, who'd looked the real deal in winning the Brigadier Gerard in the spring, to finally put it all together at Group 1 level.

Bay Bridge, absent since disappointing somewhat in the Eclipse, showed a willing attitude to see off the challenge of the 2021 Derby winner Adayar, give in the ground probably showing him at his best. Hopefully Bay Bridge will stay in training at five, as there's an element of unfinished business with him.

Adayar, running here in preference to the Arc, ran creditably faced with a lesser test of stamina than is probably ideal. My Prospero was close behind the pair and ran his best race yet. He's a scopey sort and is another who could develop into a top-notch performer in 2023.