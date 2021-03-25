Timeform's champions of 2020 | Get back into Flat mode with a reminder of last year's stars

Ahead of the start of the 2021 British Flat turf season at Doncaster on Saturday, remind yourself of the star performers from last year. Tony McFadden highlights Timeform's champions of 2020.

Horse of the Year – Ghaiyyath (133)

Ghaiyyath - brilliant winner of the Juddmonte International

Ghaiyyath had shown flashes of brilliance in the early part of his career, but 2020 was the year he put it all together and confirmed beyond doubt that he was a top-class performer blessed with rare ability. He impressed when brushing aside inferior rivals in a Group 3 on his reappearance at Meydan in February and enhanced his reputation when beating better opponents in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Newmarket in June, running his rivals ragged from the front. The big question left for Ghaiyyath to answer was whether he could back up a big performance, as his previous efforts suggested he might be best after a break. However, he took the notable scalp of Enable in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown only 30 days after his exploits at Newmarket. He then raised his form another notch in the Juddmonte International at York six weeks later, handing out an authoritative three-length beating to Magical. He was unable to make it four Group 1s in a row when Magical reversed the form in the Irish Champion Stakes, but a busy campaign had probably taken the edge off Ghaiyyath by that point. There's no doubt he was the star of the summer, and, as well as being crowned Horse of The Year, he was Timeform's champion older horse and leading middle-distance performer.

Two-year-old colt – St Mark's Basilica (121p)

St Mark's Basilica (centre) beats stablemate Wembley (left) and Thunder Moon

There was no standout two-year-old colt last season, but St Mark's Basilica edged it on Timeform ratings based on his defeat of Wembley and Thunder Moon in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, where he reversed the form of the National Stakes having been third behind that pair at the Curragh. St Mark's Basilica's rating of 121p equals the lowest handed to a champion two-year-old colt in the past 10 years – Limato, Toormore and Harbour Watch had the same figure – but he did progress well during the campaign and appeals as the type to improve further when stepping up in trip and tackling a mile. He has seemingly always been held in high regard as he was sent off favourite for the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes when still a maiden, and that confidence is significant as he hails from Aidan O'Brien's powerhouse yard.

Two-year-old filly – Campanelle (116)

Frankie Dettori celebrates after victory aboard Campanelle

Campanelle may be trained in the US by Wesley Ward, but she was responsible for the best performance by a two-year-old filly in Europe last season when easily beating the colts in the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville. Campanelle won on debut at Gulfstream Park in May, booking her ticket to Royal Ascot, and she then made it two from two when landing the Queen Mary Stakes. Ward's juveniles have a reputation for brazen speed and many of his Royal Ascot winners have effectively had the race won at halfway, but Campanelle scored in contrasting style, staying on well from the rear to lead close home. That strength at the finish suggested she would have no problem with the step up to six furlongs and her rider was in little doubt that she would stay the trip as Frankie Dettori sent her straight into the lead. Coventry Stakes winner Nando Parrado could never throw down a telling challenge and Campanelle scored by a cosy two lengths. A subsequent defeat at the Breeders' Cup can easily be excused on account of a significant step up in trip.

TIMEFORM: 50 HORSES TO FOLLOW 2021 - ORDER NOW! WHAT'S IN THE BOOK? 2021 Flat edition includes ★ 50 to follow from Britain + 10 from Ireland, including ratings & profiles for each ★ Rising Stars – profiling the up-and-coming trainers & jockeys to watch out for ★ Classic Ante-Post – our value picks for the Derby, Oaks and Guineas ★ Talking to the Trainers – a star performer, handicapper & dark horse from a host of top handlers ★ Timeform's View on 13 key juvenile races last year, with added notes from our handicappers ★ Timeform's Best in each division including reviews of the top performers & Top 100 lists & more besides across 136 packed pages!

Get the latest 'Timeform 50 Horses to Follow' book by clicking this link

Three-year-old colt – Palace Pier (132)

Palace Pier after his St James's Palace Stakes win

Palace Pier looked a horse of Group 1 potential when making a winning reappearance in handicap company at Newcastle, and he proved up to the task in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Wichita and Pinatubo, the placed pair in the 2000 Guineas, were in opposition but Palace Pier proved too good, impressing with his strength at the finish as he drew a length clear. He took another step forward to land the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville, beating Alpine Star with more in hand than three quarters of a length would suggest after being eased down inside the final furlong. That earned Palace Pier a Timeform rating of 132, identifying him as the best miler since his sire Kingman was on the scene in 2014, and it also took his unbeaten record to five. He suffered a surprise defeat in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day, but he clearly wasn't at his best on the day – the John Gosden stable suffered a few disappointments on the afternoon – and is better judged on his previous efforts. He will get the chance to redeem himself as a four-year-old.

Three-year-old filly – Love (126p)

Love is out on her own at Epsom

Love won three times as a juvenile, including the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes, but she had also been beaten four times, including without excuse in the Fillies' Mile. Those efforts hardly suggested she would dominate during her classic campaign but, like many sired by Galileo, she improved markedly at three and was in a different league to her rivals. Given her middle-distance pedigree, a smooth four-and-a-quarter-length success over a mile in the 1000 Guineas was an ominous sign for her rivals. She duly improved for the step up to a mile and a half in the Oaks, slamming her rivals by nine lengths, and raised her form another notch in the Yorkshire Oaks, earning a rating of 126p for her easy five-length win. Testing ground meant that she missed the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe – she wouldn't have run in any case due to an issue with contaminated feed at O’Brien’s yard – but she remains in training and the 'p' attached to her rating suggests she is capable of reaching even greater heights this season.

Older mare – Magical (127)

Aidan O'Brien with star mare Magical

Magical proved better than ever as a five-year-old during the latest season, improving her Timeform rating to 127, a level that her old rival Enable failed to match in 2020. Magical had the misfortune of being around in the same era as Enable and but for that top-class rival she would have had an even higher tally of Group 1 victories. Still, a total of seven top-level wins represented an excellent haul, and it was that seventh success that was her best effort. She had been comfortably put in her place by Ghaiyyath in the Juddmonte International but turned the tables in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, showing all her trademark tenacity. It is testament to that splendid attitude that she finished out of the frame only twice in 28 starts.

Sprinter – Battaash (128)

Battaash and Jim Crowley after winning a second Nunthorpe

Battaash wasn't at his explosive best in 2020 – a rating of 128 is 8 lb lower than what he achieved in the 2019 Nunthorpe Stakes – but it was still a hugely successful campaign for the best sprinter since Dayjur. As well as winning a second Nunthorpe and a fourth King George, Battaash finally registered an overdue success at Royal Ascot, landing the King's Stand Stakes by two and a quarter lengths. He seemed more mature than in previous campaigns, and, while he may have lost a touch of brilliance, the consistency he has added to his game ensures he will still take the beating as a seven-year-old this season.

Stayer – Stradivarius (130)

Stradivarius returns after winning a fourth Goodwood Cup

There was an anti-climactic end to the season for Stradivarius, who was beaten on his last three starts, though the only poor effort was on his final outing when tailed off in the Long Distance Cup. It was a completely different story at Royal Ascot earlier in the season, however, as Stradivarius pulverised his rivals in the Gold Cup to complete a hat-trick in the race, in the process putting up the best performance by a stayer in almost 40 years. Stradivarius further added to his Group 1 haul by landing the Goodwood Cup for a fourth time.

Handicap performance in Britain – Art Power (120)

Art Power storms ahead of his rivals at Ascot

The Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap was run for the first time at Royal Ascot in 2020 and it was won by a very smart type in Art Power, who showed he was a cut above that level with a three-and-a-half-length success. A big performance was clearly expected from Art Power as he was sent off the 6/4 favourite in the 21-runner field, and his supporters would have had few concerns as he was soon in front travelling powerfully. He came up short when tried at the highest level later in the season but was by no means disgraced when fourth in the Sprint Cup and Champions Sprint.

All-weather performance in Britain – Enable (123+)

Enable during her September Stakes victory