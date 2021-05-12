York Wednesday preview: Timeform verdict

Timeform highlight three horses to note on day one of the Dante meeting

Furthest clear on ratings Oxted – 14:40

It’s a measure of how competitive the racing is on the first day of the Dante meeting that in all bar one of the races the Timeform top-rated is top by only a pound. The exception is the Duke of York Stakes, though top-rated Oxted has only a couple of pounds in hand over the next in the ratings Starman. Even then, Oxted’s rating has a query attached which indicates the doubt surrounding what sort of form he is in at present. A repeat of his very smart effort when winning last year’s July Cup would make him the one to beat here but he has yet to reproduce that form in three starts since. He can be forgiven his final run last year at Ascot on soft ground after a breathing operation, as well as his first outing this year on an unfamiliar dirt surface in Saudi Arabia. But it’s harder to overlook Oxted’s latest start in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket when there were seemingly no excuses for his three-quarter length defeat to Summerghand. That rival takes him on again, while Starman, a course-and-distance listed winner last year, and Art Power, fourth in Group 1 sprints on his last two starts last season, are other big dangers.

The big improver Teona – 15:10

Teona, who is currently second favourite for the Oaks after showing bundles of promise in a couple of starts at Newcastle late last year for Roger Varian, has the opportunity to fulfil some of that potential in the Musidora Stakes. Although beaten on her debut over a mile, Teona shaped very promisingly when going down by a length to another very good prospect, Sea Empress, the pair of them pulling clear of the rest. Stepped up to a mile and a quarter the following month, Teona had no trouble going one better in another maiden when quickening nine lengths clear after leading on the bridle two out. Whilst not needing to improve on her debut effort on that occasion, Teona remains open to significant improvement as indicated by the ‘large P’ attached to her rating. She’s certainly got the pedigree to be an Oaks filly, by Sea The Stars out of her stable’s smart mare Ambivalent whose wins included the Middleton Stakes over the same course and distance at the Dante meeting. However, she meets another well-bred, exciting prospect in the shape of Noon Star, whose win at Wetherby looks like strong form following the fourth’s subsequent success in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield.

The Timeform flag (Horse in focus, Trainer in form) Ilaraab - 13:40

Ilaraab did nothing but improve for William Haggas last season, reeling off five wins in a row before being put away for the winter. He finished nearer last than first when a 33/1 chance on his debut at Newmarket last June but proved a different proposition in a novice at Thirsk next time before following up in a similar contest at Wolverhampton. Switched to handicaps, his winning run continued at Beverley, Newbury and York. On his final start last season Ilaraab put up a smart performance when beating the Tim Easterby-trained Aasheq by three quarters of a length, proving well on top at the finish despite the margin of victory – all five of Ilaraab’s wins were gained by less than a length. Ilaraab is very much the sort to progress further this season, particularly stepping up to a mile and a half which he does here for the first time. While a win would gain him an automatic place in the Ebor back here in August, Ilaraab’s entry in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot shows that his in-form trainer has ambitions at pattern-level for the son of Wootton Bassett.