Timeform Irish 1,000 Guineas preview | Pretty, pretty good in Guineas

Pretty Gorgeous had been favourite for the 1000 Guineas for much of the winter but Joseph O’Brien had to rule her out of running at Newmarket earlier this month after an unsatisfactory scope. She owed that position in the Guineas betting to her success in the Fillies’ Mile on her final start last season. That form has had a number of boosts in recent weeks, with the third Mother Earth winning the 1000 Guineas in Pretty Gorgeous’s absence, fourth-placed Dubai Fountain winning the Cheshire Oaks and Snowfall, who finished down the field, winning the Musidora. The going will be testing at the Curragh so it’s encouraging that Pretty Gorgeous won the Fillies’ Mile on soft ground, while she had earlier won the Debutante Stakes at the Curragh under similar conditions when she again had Mother Earth and Snowfall behind her. Pretty Gorgeous is a well-made filly who looks as though she’ll train on well this year.

Joan of Arc was narrowly beaten at Dundalk on her only two-year-old start late last year but has made sufficient progress this spring to earn her place in the line-up as Ryan Moore’s choice among the three fillies from Ballydoyle. She made a winning return over seven furlongs in a maiden at the Curragh on the first day of the Irish turf season in March on soft ground before contesting both 1000 Guineas Trials at Leopardstown. She looked ready for a step up in trip when a one-paced fifth in the first of them and duly improved over the extra furlong when making all over a mile in the more recent of those contests earlier this month. She’s likely to go on improving as all her older siblings have proven at least smart. They include Marvellous, who won the 2014 Irish 1000 Guineas, and Gleneagles who won the 2000 Guineas at both Newmarket and the Curragh a year later.

Fantasy Lady finished four and a half lengths behind Joan of Arc in the Irish 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown last time but earned the ‘Horse in Focus’ flag when shaping better than her fifth place would suggest behind the all-the-way winner. She was soon poorly placed after an awkward start and, after having to come wide into the straight, was then short of room in the final furlong before running on. That suggests she’s capable of building on the form she showed in three starts last season for Paddy Twomey. Having found only the useful Mehnah too good in a maiden at Dundalk on her second outing, Fantasy Lady got off the mark in a listed race over this course and distance in October, on soft ground, when doing well to come from the rear to beat Sense of Style, who she meets again here, by a short head. She wears both blinkers and a tongue tie for the first time.

Richard Fahey is keen to give Fev Rover a second tilt at Classic glory in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The sole British-trained runner in a field of 14 fillies, the daughter of Gutaifan arguably sets the standard on this season’s form, having finished an excellent third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks ago.

Fev Rover is set to encounter very different conditions on Sunday, however, with heavy rain in recent days ensuring the ground is testing at the home of Irish Flat racing.

Fahey said: “I believe they’ve had an awful lot of rain, and I’m a little bit worried it might be off, but she has to travel.

“There’s more forecast, but it’s one of those situations where we have to go and see what happens.”

While Fev Rover’s tremendous Newmarket effort came on a fast surface, she did win the Group Two Prix du Calvados at Deauville last season on ground officially described as ‘very soft’.

“I’ve been preaching all winter that I want to get her on better ground, and here we are running on heavy – but she has had experience of it, so she’ll handle it as well as most,” Fahey added.

“I was keen to get her to the Curragh, because I just thought the track would suit her.

“We’ve been pleased with her since Newmarket – she’s a pretty straightforward girl.”

Joseph O’Brien is confident of a bold showing from Pretty Gorgeous, who has not been seen since winning the Fillies’ Mile last autumn after an unsatisfactory scope ruled her out of the Guineas at Newmarket.

O’Brien told Betfair: “Pretty Gorgeous is obviously one of our most exciting prospects for the season, having won the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last season. She just wasn’t quite right prior to the 1000 Guineas, so we played it safe with her and didn’t run.

“Given how firm the ground was, missing it might have been a blessing in disguise. We know from last year that she handles soft ground well, and we’ve been very happy with her in the last couple of weeks.

“She looks in great order now and will hopefully produce a big effort. Her juvenile form entitles her to be right in the mix, so hopefully she runs a big one.”

O’Brien also runs a pair of outsiders in Sense Of Style and Thinking Of You, ensuring he matches his father Aidan’s three-pronged assault.

O’Brien senior’s chief hope appears to be Joan Of Arc, who impressed in the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown a fortnight ago.

“She’s a sister to Gleneagles, and he didn’t like it soft, but she won her maiden when it was soft – so at least we know she goes on it,” said the trainer.

“Like with most of ours this weekend, she’d much prefer better ground, but we do at least know she’s gone on it before – even though it was only a maiden.

“She’s got a beautiful pedigree.”

Empress Josephine and Friendly complete the Ballydoyle trio, while Jessica Harrington saddles both No Speak Alexander and Zaffy’s Pride, who finished first and second in Leopardstown’s Athasi Stakes this month.

Of No Speak Alexander, Harrington said: “I’m not saying she will win, but she’ll be in the shake-up.”

Miss Amulet was declared a non-runner in last weekend’s French 1000 Guineas because of unsuitably soft ground, but trainer Ken Condon will let her line up this weekend.

The daughter of Sir Prancealot will be making her first competitive appearance since finishing third at the Breeders’ Cup in November – finishing on the heels of Newmarket Guineas heroine Mother Earth.

“It’s the last Classic she can run in, and she’ll take her chance,” said Condon.

“The two-year-old career she put together means she deserves her chance in a Guineas.

“There are genuine concerns about the ground – and as a consequence, the trip is going to be in more focus.

“The filly has trained nicely and is in good form. We’ve a good man riding her (Colin Keane), and she’s drawn around fancied horses, and we’re looking forward to seeing her back.”