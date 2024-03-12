Timeform: Unibet Champion Hurdle reaction

The Champion Hurdle proved as straightforward for the favourite State Man as the market indicated.

Sent off at 5/2-on, State Man travelled smoothly behind the leaders, moved upsides on the bridle early in the straight and had too much speed for the second favourite Irish Point on the run-in.

It's hard to take a high view of the form. The proximity of the consistent Luccia in third and the exposed Colonel Mustard in fifth, coupled with a time slower than for the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle point towards State Man not having to improve on the pick of his previous wins at Grade 1 level.

State Man's only defeat at this level had come at the hands of Constitution Hill in last season's Champion, which makes it all the more of a shame that the reigning Champion was unable to take the chance to defend his crown.

And the style (if not the substance) of Lossiemouth's win in the Mares' Hurdle forty minutes later suggested she would have made State Man work harder than any of his seven rivals was able to.