Timeform TV Focus: Saturday 27 January

Cheltenham

1.15 1 pt - 5 Victtorino 11/2 general

Those with long memories might remember Katenko winning this race in 2013. As it turned out, that was very much a career highlight for Katenko as he never won another race, but in defying a BHA mark of 147 by a dozen lengths he very much looked destined for graded races at the time. The parallels between him and Victtorino are uncanny, both ex-French, both trained by Venetia Williams, both having their fourth start in Britain in this race and both having run in the Silver Cup at Ascot the previous month. Victtorino runs here from a 1 lb lower mark than Katenko did but hopefully the outcome will be the same come the line. He’s very much a chaser on the up in a handicap typically contested by horses that have done their improving, value for extra over the result when making it 2/2 in Ascot handicaps this season on his most recent start and nothing in his make-up to believe he won’t be as effective going this way round. It’ll be no surprise to see him plying his trade at a higher level before much longer.

1.50 1 pt – 4 Stay Away Fay 5/2 general

It’d be wrong to suggest that Stay Away Fay has the look of outstanding value now that his price has contracted to something around the 5/2 mark, but at the same time he’s long since appealed as the type of horse who’ll up his game appreciably faced with sterner tests. And after just two outings over fences it’s safe to say this represents such a task. Yes, there’ll be plenty that suggest backing the 2023 winner Ahoy Senor to repeat the feat, but his efforts previously this season have been miserable and it requires a leap of faith to anticipate him bouncing back here. His presence will ensure that this is a properly-run affair, however, and that will likely bring the best out of Stay Away Fay, a thorough stayer who’s been ridden to make full use of his stamina on his last three starts. He already looks an assured jumper of fences and it’s surely highly significant that Paul Nicholls is even running him in this at such an early stage of his chasing career, a good chance that confidence will be justified against opponents that all have one thing or another to prove.

2.25 No Bet Advised

There’s never been any mileage in opposing Jonbon outside of the Festival and that holds true this season as well, as he towers over his rivals in a rescheduled Clarence House unfortunately missing his Arkle conqueror El Fabiolo.

3.00 No Bet Advised

In Constitution Hill’s absence the hope was that the Unibet Hurdle would be a much better betting race. That’s not really the case, however. Yes, Lossiemouth is nothing like so short as the Champion Hurdler would have been, but at the same time she’s now a top priced 8/11 and hard to oppose. On form, it’d be quite easy to make a case for Love Envoi perhaps being a bet at 11/4, but there’s no disguising that she was disappointing on her reappearance at Sandown last month, failing to travel with her usual verve and going down by eight lengths to the veteran Not So Sleepy despite being in receipt of 7 lb. Lossiemouth herself was arguably unfortunate not go through her juvenile campaign unbeaten, proving herself really likeable, and there’s nothing sinister in her starting this season so late after such a strenuous first one. It’s only a slight concern about her not being cherry ripe after so long off, however, that prevents us suggesting her as a bet.

3.35 0.5 pt – 5 Flight Deck 16 general

In recent years Champ, Drashel Dasher and Paisley Park have met more times than a trio of veteran Northern sprint handicappers, the three OAPs occupying the frame behind the much younger Crambo in the Long Walk last month. In theory, there’s no reason why Paisley Park won’t come out on top again, already a three-time winner of this race as it is, but his underwhelming effort behind Gold Tweet in this last year isn’t that easy to forget when deciding if he’s a good bet at the odds on Friday afternoon, plus there’s no guarantee this will be run at the kind of gallop that he needs to bring out the best in him. As such, it’s the outsider Flight Deck that makes most appeal to small stakes. A useful but inconsistent handicapper for Jonjo O’Neill, he’s run a couple of stormers this season since being sold cheaply to Deborah Cole, beaten less than two lengths behind Dashel Drasher and Paisley Park in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on the most recent one. Flight Deck had done enough first time up for the yard to believe that Newbury form doesn’t necessarily flatter him and, if it doesn’t, he simply shouldn’t be dismissed in the betting to the extent he has been.

Doncaster

2.05 1 pt – 2 Ashroe Diamond 11/8 general

The Willie Mullins-trained pair stand out a mile in this. Neither really promises to be suited by what looks sure to be a muddling race – Stainsby Girl will probably make the running but it’s unlikely they’ll go much of a gallop – and picking between them isn’t easy. It is, however, possible to envisage the habitual keen-goer Gala Marceau being a bit too fresh after more than eight months off, and that perhaps tilts things in Ashroe Diamond’s favour. She was a Grade 1 winner as a novice and some of her other form reads extremely well, including her third in the Hatton’s Grade on her reappearance. Indeed, she’s never been beaten by a mare over hurdles, and with an edge in race fitness and perhaps tactical versatility over her stable companion, she’s the one to be on.

2.40 1 pt – 10 Welcom to Cartries 5/2 genral

This doesn’t look a vintage River Don and Welcom To Cartries is a solid option towards the top of the betting considering he already has some of the best form and looks the pick of the field for potential. He’s run in two well-contested maiden hurdles at Ascot so far, finishing a close second over nineteen furlongs on his Rules debut before going one better over more than two furlongs further last time. His strength at the finish that day bodes well for his prospects of finding more progress up at three miles now, and that should be enough to see him improve past the standard-setting Destroytheevidence, who ran well on form at Cheltenham last time but wasn’t entirely convincing in how he went about the task.

3.15 1 pt ew – 5 Kandoo Kid & 10 Surrey Quest both 11 Betvictor, Betfred, Corals/Ladbrokes

Eighteen runners is a big field even by the standards of this long-running handicap and at about 7/1 the field, it’s fiercely competitive. Each-way terms paying out on five or six places means it’s a race best tackled that way and it makes sense to side with a couple. First on the team sheet is Kandoo Kid for Paul Nicholls, who’s the only first-season chaser in this field and reverts to handicap company from a good mark judged on his second in a graded novice last time, with fair prospects of finding further improvement on his first try around three miles. Surrey Quest is likewise a novice, albeit one in his second season over fences, and he’s looked highly progressive in winning both his starts for Toby Lawes, including the Mandarin at Newbury when last seen just after Christmas. He pulled well clear with a fellow improver that day and a 7-lb rise hardly looks excessive in the circumstances.