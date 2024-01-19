Timeform TV Focus: Saturday 20 January

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets at Lingfield and Navan on Saturday.

Lingfield 2.00 1 pt 7 – Al Rufaa

Dragon Icon is undoubtedly really interesting for this, going off just 3/1 for the German 2000 Guineas when last seen with the form of his 2 wins really strong, and Varian’s record with horses returning from six months or more off in all-weather handicaps eye-catching to say the least, but this is competitive and he’s reluctantly passed over at the head of the betting. Al Rufaa’s draw in 11 is a bit off-putting, but there’s little doubt he’s still a well-handicapped horse. Officially rated as high as 105 during his time with the Gosdens before losing his way, it hasn’t taken long for his shrewd new operation to spark him back to life. A getting-to-know-him kind of run at Kempton over seven furlongs was followed by a ready win in a really good time upped in trip at Wolverhampton, after which connections were almost obliged to run under a penalty, but a much steadier gallop at Southwell did him no favours. He still wasn’t beaten far in a useful contest (winners have emerged), and the feeling is that his revival can take another step forward yet. 2.35 1 pt – 1 Silky Wilkie

A tricky puzzle to try to solve, a number of these having been winning in fast times of late. Silky Wilkie is the only one in the field without a recent run to his name, but since his 3-y-o reappearance the only occasions he’s run on the back of a break of six weeks or more have both resulted in good second-place finishes, offering hope he’ll be fit and ready to go on the back of nearly four months off. There’s no doubt he’s handicapped to go very close, 4 lb lower than when just touched off (and unlucky not to win) in the Dash last summer, while he’s got plenty of solid all-weather runs, including at this track, to his name, and he could be ideally drawn to tuck in and slipstream the likely strong pace. 3.10 2 pts – 1 Oh So Grand

Miss Bluebelle posted a fairly big career-best at Wolverhampton last weekend and is entitled to be thereabouts if repeating that effort, particularly as the only 5-y-o against a bunch of 4-y-os (4-y-os only get 1 lb from older horses at this time of year whereas they should get 3 lb on our scale). That said, its’ hard to look past Oh So Grand for this for a number of reasons. Since her debut (in which she was sent off at 12/1), her 3 all-weather runs have resulted in 3 ready successes, and her win in the trial for this last time suggested there was plenty more to come on such a surface. This has obviously been the aim since then and there’s no reason not to think she’ll be in peak form again, her yard (churning out winners on a regular basis) having won both races with Al Agaila last year. Given the turn of foot she showed here last time, this rates something of a home game for her, whereas Miss Bluebelle and one or two others have produced their best efforts elsewhere. 3.45 1 pt – 6 African Star

Unlike some of the earlier races on the card, this is just a workaday 0-70 and not a race to get excited about. That said, there’s still a winner to be found, and one of the most lightly-raced members of the line-up African Star looks a good place to start. Admittedly he hasn’t gone on from a surprise success on the turf course here in August, but he’s run creditable races against slightly more interesting opposition than he faces here in two runs this winter, and perhaps the step up to two miles will eke out enough improvement to see him take this under a rider who tends to be switched on to potential tactical advantages in long-distance races at this track more than most. Navan 1.55 1 pt – 3 Fortunedefortunata

Harvard Guy and Catch The Beast both won in sufficiently good style last time out to believe they’d be interesting again next time, the former in particular undoubtedly value for a fair bit more than the winning margin when landing his second consecutive handicap over this C&D in as many starts this season, The Irish Turf Club handicapper has had his say since then, however, Harvard Guy up a chunky-looking 12 lb for that latest two-length success and, in the circumstances, Fortunedefortunata is arguably a bit big on Friday afternoon. He too has winning form at Navan, successful in emphatic fashion over two miles in November then showing form at least as good when third off his revised mark at Lepardstown over Christmas. That was also at the minimum trip, but Fortunedefortunata is bred to be more effective at longer distances – the only time he’s tried further was when shaping as if short of peak fitness on his reappearance at Punchestown – and he’s worth backing at the odds on Friday evening to eke out a bit more improvement back at two and a half miles. 2.30 0.5 pt – 6 Mighty Jeremy

A large field of chiefly exposed, ordinary handicappers doesn’t make for an especially appealing betting proposition. Reduced stakes are the order of the day therefore, with a tentative nod towards Mighty Jeremy. He’s been a success story for the small yard of Liam O’Brien, only once out of the first five in seven handicap hurdle starts. That was when friendless in the betting on his return from more than six months off on his penultimate start, but he was quickly back on track when sixth in a large field at Fairyhouse last time. That was a better-quality handicap than this one and the form is starting to work out pretty well, too, even just a straight reproduction of that form likely to see Mighty Jeremy go close in this lesser affair. 3.05 1 pt – 5 Minella Cocooner

The quality takes a sharp upward climb for this, a maiden chase contested by plenty of useful types. The market on Friday afternoon is dominated by Minella Cocooner and Sandor Clegane, and at similar prices we prefer the claims of Willie Mullins’ runner. He was weak in the market and ridden with an eye on the future behind stable-companion Fact To File on his return from 13 months off at Leopardstown over Christmas. Prior to that, however, he’d shaped with bags of promise (and run to a smart level of form) when chasing home the high-class Classic Getaway on his chasing debut at Gowran. This return to three miles is very much in Minella Cocooner’s favour and he’s likely to show the benefit of that considerable return before heading to the NH Chase in a few months. 3.42 1 pt – 13 Tangental

We’re back down in grade for race six at Navan but that’s not to say there aren’t interesting runners in it. Arguably the most interesting one is the bottom-weight Tangental. He’s been an improved model over hurdles since making the switch to Colm Murphy, winning at Clonmel last spring and showing even better form to be placed off higher marks on his next three starts. He was easy to back when below form on his return from six months off at Fairyhouse in December, probably short of peak fitness, but should be straighter for that outing and has been given a big chance by the handicapper on just his second start as a chaser. Admittedly, he showed nothing on his only previous try over fences, but that was for a different yard in a non-handicap when he was struggling for form over the smaller obstacles, anyway.