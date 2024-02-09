Timeform TV Focus: Saturday 10 February

Newbury

1.30 1 pt – 2 Judicial Law 10/1 general & 1 pt – 5 American Sniper 13/2 general

A couple of notable early non-runners have altered the make-up of this handicap but it’s still an interesting betting heat and could be worth a two-pronged attack. The first one to have on side is American Sniper, whose win in a big field over 21 furlongs at the Cheltenham Open meeting is some of the strongest recent form on offer. He found a shorter trip against him at Taunton on his only outing since and should find this much more suitable back from two months off. Indeed, as a typically strong-galloping son of Malinas, he really ought to relish a testing three miles, and it certainly wasn’t the trip that beat him on his sole try at the trip so far at Cheltenham in October. Judicial Law likewise has good Cheltenham form to his name this season, in his case a fine second in a Pertemps Qualifier in October, and it’s probably best to overlook a down-the-field effort there just three weeks later. He’s had 12 weeks off to get over that, and with stamina and ability to handle conditions both assured, he’s worth chancing even with the cheekpieces worn on his last three outings left off.

2.05 No bet advised

If Shishkin sets off then he more than likely wins the Denman, but that refusal to race at Ascot two starts back means he’s an unappealing odds-on shot and makes the race as a whole one to swerve.

2.40 1 pt – 1 Editeur du Gite 5/1 general, 11/2 with bet365

The Game Spirit looks trappy to say the least with all the runners having something or other to prove. Editeur du Gite falls into that category following a poor run in the Clarence House, but an early blunder did for him that day and this promises to be much easier to dominate, particularly with Calico a non-runner. Editeur du Gite is the sort of forward-going enthusiast who could be enlivened by first-time cheekpieces and it’s not hard to envisage a scenario where the way this pans out suits him much better than it does either Edwardstone or Boothill.

3.15 1 pt – 9 Iberico Lord 6/1 general, 13/2 with William Hill and 888, 0.5 pt ew – 19 Our Champ 33/1 general

Ocastle des Mottes is obviously a total fly in the ointment in the Betfair Hurdle, but it’s not as if ex-French horses going straight into British handicaps have an outstanding record, especially in good class races of this quality, and there are plenty of rock-solid options against him. Top of the shortlist is Iberico Lord, who heads the Timeform ratings judged on the form of his win in the Greatwood back in November and who promises to find this well-run race in the mud much more suitable than the good-ground event at Ascot that saw him finish behind a few of these rivals last time. That Greatwood win is extremely strong form and surely suggests there’s loads more mileage in him from a mark of 134. There’s no harm in having a second shot at such a tough handicap and, at much bigger odds, there’s a case to make for Our Champ. He’s stuttered a little after winning his first two starts for Chris Gordon, including a wide-margin success in a big field at Cheltenham, but perhaps he was feeling the effects of a busy spell, and he’s had seven weeks off to freshen up, during which time he’s had a breathing operation. Freddie Gordon is back on board claiming 5 lb and his father Chris’s stable has a fine record in this race, having sent out the winner last season and frame finishers in the preceding three.