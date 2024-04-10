Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets in the ITV races at Aintree on Thursday.

Aintree 2.20 1 pt – 4 Nurburgring 10/1

Sir Gino was one of several high-profile Henderson-trained horses to miss the Cheltenham Festival after an apparent bug swept through the yard. Unsurprisingly, the stable has had a very quiet time of it since, sending out just nine runners since the end of the meeting to the start of play Wednesday and, whilst a couple of those have won, it’s true to say that several others haven’t lived up to market expectations. As such, there’s a sizeable element of risk in supporting horses from the yard at the minute, especially as the nigh-on guaranteed gruelling conditions at Aintree will surely take their toll on any horses that aren’t spot on conditioning-wise. The Triumph runner-up Kargese and highly promising Kalif du Berlais are both plausible alternatives, but at longer odds Nurburgring makes even more appeal. On form he undoubtedly has a bit to find with the market leaders, but he wasn’t seen to best effect when set plenty to do and a never-nearer fourth in the Triumph and gives the impression that we’ve still to see what he can do as a hurdler given a proper test. Danny Mullins takes the ride for the first time here and we fully expect him to be more proactive on Nurburgring, no surprise in fact if he makes the running and attempts to gallop them into submission. 2.55 1 pt – 3 Corbetts Cross 10/3

The 2023 winner Shishkin and the Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe stand out on form in the Bowl but enthusiasm for either at the prices isn’t especially high, the former hailing from Nicky Henderson’s yard and the latter having endured a notably hard race when chasing home Galopin des Champs last month. That was admittedly just his third start of the season so it’s not as if he’s had a tough time of it this winter, but for us we’d rather take him on at a best-priced 11/8 with the concern that the Cheltenham effort could have left a mark. Corbetts Cross was also in action at Cheltenham, only he barely broke sweat in running away with the National Hunt Chase, so there are no real doubts about whether he’ll be in the same form a month on. Admittedly, he’s a novice taking on several seasoned rivals that are capable of top-class form on their day, but there are question marks of varying sizes over pretty much all of them and, at the prices, it’s Corbett’s Cross that makes most appeal. Mark Walsh is likely to adopt typically patient tactics before hopefully moving through tiring rivals from the home turn, a strong chance that he can take his form to another level with underfoot conditions sure to bring his deep reserves of stamina into play. 3.30 0.5 pt e/w – 4 Langer Dan 9/1

Make no mistake this will be a severe stamina test at the trip, even if there isn’t an out-and-out front runner in the line-up. And it is that that makes Bob Olinger opposable regardless of his resurgent form this season – he’s won twice and chased home State Man last time out, but his high head carriage has been on full show all the same and whether he’ll stand up to a possible war of attrition up the extended Aintree run-in on bottomless ground is open to question. Alternatives don’t leap out, and with eight declared there’s always the concern the each-way angle will be spoiled by a potential withdrawal or two, but it’s still worth chancing Langer Dan to reduced stakes as he steps up in grade in probably the right spot given the absence of many a hurdling big gun and with others having more to prove in terms of, in some cases, wellbeing as well as the likely slog at the trip. Langer Dan is very much at home in the mud (has a trio of major handicap wins on soft/heavy ground), was brought to a spring peak again to defend the Coral Cup and also has Aintree form to call upon, courtesy of his success in the C&D handicap at the meeting in 2022. Others have more ability but none of them has less to prove. 4.05 0.5 pt e/w – 2 Bennys King 15/2

With last year’s winner Famous Clermont missing out on account of the conditions – this is set to be run on the most testing ground for the race since the early part of the century – the Foxhunters’ has something of a wide-open feel to it this year and, with question marks to be aimed around the suitability of the trip, effectiveness under conditions or jumping competency of plenty of those towards the top of betting, it makes sense to side with one who has no issues in any of those departments. Bennys King chased home the aforementioned Famous Clermont here last season, growing in confidence at his fences as the race wore on and seeing it out well behind a classy performer. That came on good going but Bennys King’s overall record suggests he’s at his best on more testing ground, especially with regards to his jumping - indeed he was almost foot perfect in giving Hardline a thrashing in similar conditions at Leicester in February. That run was his fifth of a season that has seen him gradually work his way back to peak form, his second to Sine Nomine on his fourth outing looking an even stronger piece of form now that it did at the time. Dan Skelton has shown himself a master at targeting races for his horses and this has likely been the plan for Bennys King all along, a reproduction of last year’s run can’t fail to see him finish inside the first five while it’s entirely possible he’ll simply find himself ‘last man standing’ in a gruelling contest. 4.40 2 pt – 3 Unexpected Party (6/1) & 0.5 – 10 Irish Blaze (16/1)

The Red Rum always looks an extremely competitive handicap but narrowing the field to customary front runners/prominent racers has been a lucrative policy in recent years, with five of the last eight winners having had a Timeform Early Position Figure (EPF) of 1 or 2. Top of the shortlist in a race in which favourite Saint Roi remains a risky proposition given his tendency to hit one or two, never mind the suitability of patient tactics based on the pattern in this race, is Unexpected Party, who should be market leader instead, having emphasised the suitability of testing ground at this sort of trip when bouncing back to form to land the Grand Annual at Cheltenham in decisive fashion; he thwarted an improving novice in Libberty Hunter and 14 others in the process that day, Saint Roi among them. Unexpected Party has gone back up in the weights for that, but deservedly so and it’s worth noting he shaped as well as any for a long way from this mark in the Paddy Power Gold Cup back in the autumn when almost certainly not in so good form then as he was at Cheltenham. A similarly positive ride will see him hard to beat, yet it’s still worth a saver at more than twice the odds on Irish Blaze, who has made clear progress since joining this very capable yard and, an enthusiastic pace-setter fully proven on testing ground, he looks overpriced considering how well his novice chase win at Down Royal two starts ago (ran well in defeat against graded novices next time) has worked out through the subsequent exploits of runner-up Captains Nephew and fourth-placed Ask Anything respectively.