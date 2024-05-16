Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Sunday

Newmarket

3.45 No Bet Advised

A powerful collection of stable makes this potentially a really interesting novice, but in the total absence of any form it’s more one to analyse afterwards rather than try to use the limited clues on offer to find the winner.

4.15 1 pt – 7 Hope You Can Run 10/1

Onesmoothoperator has been in fine form so far this year and shaped really well on his most recent start, splitting a more prominently-ridden pair in a falsely-run handicap at Southwell. He’d be very hard to ignore if this was on the all-weather, but the fact is that he’s still win a race on turf and the balance of his form does suggest he’d ideally suited by artificial surfaces. As such, we’d rather take a chance on Hope You Can Run bouncing back to form. There is an element of educated guesswork involved in hoping he does just that, given that he’s been beaten a fair way on both starts previously this season, but there are a few reasons for believing he might. Firstly, he’s done most of his racing at around 1½m over the last year but saw this trip well enough when tried early on his 3-y-o career, secondly there’s a good chance he’ll be able to make the running in this without being hassled and, thirdly, Buick takes the ride for the first time.

4.45 1 pt ew – 4 Gloucestershire 7/1



Mahboob leaps off the page on profile, having taken a couple of notable scalps – firstly subsequent listed-race fourth Verbier, then next-time-out handicap runner-up from an opening mark of 84, Lakota Brave – in starting his career 2-2 in the style of a very smart prospect. Predictably, there can be no faulting him on pedigree and connections, either, by Sea The Stars out of a mare from the family of Hernando who’d already produced several winners before Mahboob. That pedigree doesn’t suggest Mahboob will have a problem with switching to turf, though he’s such a short price that such an unknown – his two wins have come on Lingfield’s all-weather surface – suddenly feels a slightly bigger deal and, with nine set to go to post, there’s a good easy-way shape to the race in any case. A few of Mahboob’s rivals looks slightly out of their grade, and, of those, the six-timer seeking Lough Leane must prove he’s as potent a force on turf having gone in at four of the five British all-weather tracks during his winning spree earlier in the year. The one who makes most appeal at the prices is Gloucestershire who, despite having missed ten months, is a big enough price to risk an each-way bet starting out for Richard Hannon, having shown himself a useful middle-distance performer in a couple of different spells in Britain for Freddie and Martyn Meade (had a few runs for Todd Pletcher in America in between). Gloucestershire has yet to win a handicap, but he has a wealth of sound efforts in defeat to his name, including a fourth on the July Course here last year behind the pattern-race bound Peace Man. With his new yard going well this spring, it’s likely Gloucestershire will be tuned up for this return and his record fresh provides plenty of encouragement on that score as well.

5.15 1 pt – 5 Double Time 7/2

Although he’s done all his winning so far on the all-weather, Double Time is fully effective on turf and there was plenty about his recent close second at Yarmouth to suggest he could be up to going one better here. Setting a strong gallop on that occasion, he was the only one of the first four not to come from off the pace and also raced on the other side of the track to those three rivals. He’s a keen-going sort, and the drop back to 7f looks likely to suit. With the stalls on the stand side here, any draw bias that might exist is probably going to be towards those able to grab the rail and Double Time may just prove harder to peg back than last time.

5.45 1 pt – 7 The Coffee Pod 12/1

Three horses dispute early favouritism in this, and it’s Woodhay Wonder that makes most appeal of the trio having won a competitive handicap over C&D at the Craven meeting. She made the running in her group, led overall inside the final furlong and saw things out well as she held off Trefor by ¾ length. That form appeals stronger than the race at Chester contested by Garfield Shadow and Al Shabab Storm last time, who benefited from a pace collapse as they swept through from the rear. Whether Woodhay Wonder really deserves to be much shorter than 4/1 is a moot point though and The Coffee Pod makes a fair bit appeal at significantly bigger odds. He won a York novice last year which makes him look well treated, that form made to look particularly solid with the second and third, Ziggy’s Condor and Pilgrim both finishing placed in big-field 3-y-o handicaps at the Dante meeting this week, and The Coffee Pod has had excuses for failing to run up to that form on either outing this year. A proper sprint type on looks, the return to a straight track should suit and, while his draw mightn’t be ideal, he’ll hopefully be able to build up a sufficient head of steam by the finish.

6.15 1 pt – 6 Prince of Pillo 13/2

Prince Of Pillo had a largely disappointing 3-y-o campaign, but he’d be by no means the first sprinter to bounce back to his juvenile form as a 4-y-o. He was a useful and speedy juvenile for Keith Dalgleish, winning in listed company at Ayr and finishing third in the Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes over this C&D on his final start in 2022. That form meant he had a BHA mark of 102 for his first try in a handicap yet is down to just 86 now. He wasn’t seen to best effect on his reappearance over C&D, catching a bump at the start and one of several who couldn’t lay a glove on all-the-way winner Tees Spirit. The Fahey team look to have turned a real corner from April into May and Prince of Pillo can hopefully show the benefit of that now.

6.45 1 pt – 5 Victoria Falls 10/1

A tricky-looking finale and hard to rule out many, though at the same time it’s difficult to get behind the recent winners at their likely odds given they encounter different conditions now. One who should handle them fine though is Victoria Falls, who progressed well last year, winning three times, and ran up to her best when second a slightly better race over C&D behind a more lightly-raced 3-y-o Ranger Thunderbolt. She didn’t shape at all badly on her reappearance behind Percy’s Lad at in a much stronger race at Chester last week, meeting a bit of trouble, and she should be much more at home in this company.