Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Sunday

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets in the ITV races at Newmarket, Hamilton and Salisbury on Sunday.

Newmarket 1.50 1 pt – 8 Winter Snowfall 7/2

Eight fillies, all of whom have won at least once, six of them on their most recent start, makes for a fairly tricky puzzle in the Pretty Polly. Kalpana is the obvious place to start given she tops the Timeform ratings, but that’s by dint of opportunity as much as anything, one of only two in the field to have run in a handicap, and for all she was impressive when scooting clear here at the Craven meeting, there was a hint of that race falling apart. Carolina Reaper had more racing than most of these at two but looks the type to up her game at three now upped in trip, so she’s tempting, but a better proposition in our book is Winter Snowfall. She only made her debut a month ago, but progressed from a second to a stablemate on debut to edge out Danielle at Chelmsford 10 days later, and that form got a significant boost when Danielle absolutely ran away with a Wetherby novice last weekend (improving plenty on Timeform ratings). Perhaps she might not be quite ready for this test, and she has to prove she can act on turf, but her dam was able to translate her very good dirt form to turf, her first foal Dancing Goddess is equally effective on both, and Winter Snowfall’s action strongly suggests it won’t be a problem, by Galileo after all. For our money she’s got at least as much potential as any of these. 2.25 1 pt – 7 Stay Alert 6/1

This betting market is perhaps excessively lop-sided, and it could pay to look beyond the favourite Running Lion, who didn’t really kick on last season after looking a potential top-notcher when landing the Pretty Polly at this fixture. There isn’t a totally solid option against her, not least as the race could prove something of a tactical mess, but the Timeform top rated Stay Alert does look overpriced judged on the pick of her form. Admittedly she doesn’t always show it, and her come-from-behind style of racing does leave something to chance, but it’s possible this drop in trip might help her settle better than is sometimes the case, and if she returns at the level that saw her finish an unlucky-in-running second in a Group 1 at the Curragh last summer then she’s clearly good enough to go close. 3.00 0.5 pt ew – 7 Struth 10/1

This is a good-quality staying handicap and the betting says that it’s an open affair, but there’s more than one angle to suggest that Struth could be overpriced at double-figure odds. He’ll be having his first start of the season but it’s notable that he won first time out in both 2022 and 2023, so lack of fitness is unlikely to be an issue, and while he was kept quite busy last year, he is the type physically that could come back an improved four-year-old, having been gelded over the winter. He’s got a few bits of solid form to his name, including when second in the November Handicap when last seen and, what’s more, he’s unexposed over this sort of trip, having spent the second half of last season over a mile and a half despite running well in hotly-contested three-year-old handicaps on both tries over this far. 3.40 0.5 pt ew – 3 Darnation 28/1

An open feel to this year’s 1000 Guineas, Fallen Angel undoubtedly holding strong claims judged on her exploits as a two-year-old, though she’s short enough in the betting at 3/1 and it’s her stablemate Darnation at much longer odds who makes appeal. Unlike plenty of these, she’s already proven at a mile when completing a hat-trick in the May Hill last season and can be forgiven for a disappointing effort next time when back on a sounder surface. The rain at Newmarket earlier in the week will have taken the sting out of the ground and she wouldn’t have to find much improvement, something which she may well do this season given her size, to at least make the frame. Her usual positive tactics are likely to stand her in good stead, too, considering it can be hard to come from off the pace at this track and she looks overpriced with the yard remaining in top form. Hamilton 2.05 2 pts 4 – Capital Theory 5/2

A small turnout means that this is likely to turn tactical and one who could have a major advantage is Capital Theory. He made an encouraging start to his season when making the frame at Chelmsford and the form has already been franked by the third this week. Able to obtain an easy lead on that occasion, that very much looks like it could be on the cards again and his willingness to battle should enable him to fend off the closers who may have to concede first run. Salisbury 2.40 No bet advised This has the look of one of the better races for juvenile fillies run so far in 2024. Of the ones with form, we’re against the betting market in preferring Betty Clover to Convo. Both beat next-time winners into second when making winning a winning debut, but there might be more substance to the former’s win at Bath, which produced a good timefigure, than the latter’s success in a four-and-a-half-furlong race at Saint-Cloud in March that saw the runners return at margins more associated with staying chases. There are others to consider though, including Running Queen who showed up well in a good race against colts, plus newcomers from the powerful Beckett and Hannon yards, and that makes for sufficient imponderables to pass this one over.