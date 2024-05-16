Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Saturday

Newbury

1.50 0.5 pt – 9 So Moonstruck 12/1

Desert Hero is the right favourite in this, his chance there for everyone to see after a really solid reappearance in the Gordon Richards, and he should be suited by this return to 1½m. In fact, we wouldn’t deter anyone from ensuring they don’t lose on the race if he wins, but at double-figure odds it’s hard to resist a small-stakes win bet on So Moonstruck. He hasn’t been seen since finishing a very close third in the German Derby back in July 2022 and there’s an obvious doubt as to whether he’ll be fully wound up after such a long absence, but that form stacks up well in the context of this Group 3, he’s still lightly raced after just five career starts (only two of which have come over further than 1¼m) and his new trainer is a dab hand at readying horses after long absences.

2.25 1 pt – 5 James’s Delight 5/1

A fair few of these aren’t fully exposed and it would hardly be the biggest surprise if an improver popped up at a biggish price, but if James’s Delight can reproduce his recent handicap form stepping up to listed company then something will need to take a fairly sizeable step forward. He’s bagged impressive wins over 6f at Pontefract and Newmarket either side of failing to stay the longer trip in the Greenham, arguably benefiting from a more patient ride in a strongly-run race when gaining the second of those wins from a BHA mark of 97. This also threatens to be run at a similarly strong pace and a draw in stall 11 could prove ideal given pace-forcers Action Point and Dawn Charger are nearby in 12 and 9, respectively.

3.00 0.5 pt ew – 5 Persica 9/1

This is nearly always a strongly-contested and highly interesting handicap, and the 2024 renewal is no different. It’d be a straightforward task to make plausible cases for at least half the field, plenty of these surely having not yet finished improving, but in search of one that’s maybe a bit overpriced we’ll learn towards Persica from an each-way angle. He improved when upped to a mile as a two-year-old, winning a Kempton nursery in decisive fashion on his final outing, and progressed again when third in a minor event over the same C&D on his return. That was a steadily-run affair, taken by no other than the Guineas winner Notable Speech, Persica shaping well enough to believe we haven’t necessarily seen the best of him yet, especially as he’s completely unexposed at this longer trip and by a sire who was responsible for the 2021 winner of this Bay Bridge.

3.35 0.5 pt ew – 6 Hi Royal 50/1

A couple of the top dogs in the mile division come together for this year’s Lockinge and the market predictably hasn’t missed their formbook superiority over the rest, with 2/1-on coupled the current state of play in the betting. If Big Rock reproduces his Ascot rout from the autumn, and if Inspiral returns the same mare who burst so impressively to the front in the dying strides of the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita, then it won’t only be a mouthwatering head-to-head but the rest will indeed be merely making up the numbers. But there must be a doubt in both cases that they’ll be at full cry first time up, given Big Rock – now with a different yard – went from strength to strength as 2023 wore on following a low-key beginning and also revelled on ground softer than he’s likely to encounter at Newbury when posting his top-class performance in the QEII. Flight Plan and Audience pestering Big Rock for the lead is another potential doubt, a set-up that in theory will suit Inspiral down to the ground, though whether her turn of foot will be so potent on ground slightly more testing than suits best is open to question and it isn’t as though she hasn’t ever flopped in her career so far. So, after an essay on why the big guns won’t fire, a line or two on why Hi Royal might just do so to an extent that allows him to make his presence felt. Hi Royal lost his way badly as a three-year-old, but his reappearance in the Earl of Sefton suggested a breathing operation has done the trick and that running-on third also means his fitness and well-being isn’t in any doubt, while the fact he was good enough to finish placed in the British and Irish versions of the 2000 Guineas – behind leading three-year-old milers Chaldean and Paddington, respectively, but ahead of the reopposing and shorter-priced Royal Scotsman on both occasions – makes his status in the market as an apparent no-hoper potentially wide of the mark.

Newmarket

2.05 1 pt – 5 Gressington 9/2



Love Billy Boy is a rock-solid option in this at the prices following a fine second in a big field over C&D at the Guineas meeting, but he is a little more exposed than most, and handicap debutant Gressington looks the really interesting one in the field. The form of his close second when conceding weight all around at Redcar on the final of his two outings last season suggests he could be thrown-in from a mark of 83, considering the subsequent efforts of the winner Volterra (hacked up off 82 at Newmarket recently), the third Speeding Bullet (won a competitive nursery off 79 next time) and even the fourth Zain Blue (second in a hotly-contested event at Ascot last month). It’s true that Gressington was turned over at short odds at Southwell on his reappearance, but he showed up well for a long way until fading into third and left the impression the run would bring him on. It’s doubtful Ed Bethell was unduly perturbed by that effort and, with fitness assured and a prominent ride likely, Gressington could well prove hard to beat.

2.40 0.5 pt ew – 13 Darkness 12/1

In a really competitive handicap, Timeform ratings point the way towards Darkness at double-figure odds. He’s got an ordinary strike rate but has kept competitive company for most of his time in Britain and there was encouragement in his mid-field finish in a handicap over a mile at this track last time, when he travelled as well as any – almost hitting even money in running on Betfair – before fading late. He’s now 4 lb lower than when scoring at the July Course last summer, and if he can build on that recent promise and get back to that level then he’s capable of going close.

3.15 1 pt – 3 Aalto 7/1

This is complicated by the irksome situation where Aalto is declared both here and at Newbury without any early indication as to which race he’ll contest. Such a scenario really shouldn’t be permitted to occur, but he’s clearly very interesting in this and is worth backing in the hope that connections opt to run him for £25,000 in this rather than for £50,000 more at Newbury. He’s still lightly raced and made a cracking reappearance when second in a big field over C&D a fortnight ago, when he was, if anything, a little better than the result considering he made his progress on the wide outside away from the focal point of the race. Aalto might well sharpen up a little for that, though he may not even need to following a mere 2 lb rise in what looks a slightly weaker race.