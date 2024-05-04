Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Saturday

Ascot

1.30 1 pt – 10 Kotari 7/2

This isn’t full of potential improvers and in such circumstances, it’s tempting to look towards the reappearing four-year-olds Great Bedwyn and King of The Plains, both of whom have more potential than most. They do both have a bit to prove though, with the former having missed 11 months and the latter starting out for a new stable, so it may pay to keep things simple and side with the favourite Kotari. The handicapping case for him is obvious considering he’s under just a 5-lb penalty for a 10-length win at Salisbury last Sunday. It’s true that this is a better race set to be run under considerably less testing conditions, but Kotari had shown his effectiveness away from the mud when scoring at Windsor the time before, and he leaves the strong impression he’s going to be even better around a mile and a half than he has been over ten furlongs.

2.05 1 pt – 4 Zouzanna 9/2

Zouzanna is the only member of this field lacking a recent outing, but the Harry Charlton yard is in very good form, including with horses coming back from breaks, and otherwise she looks to have an awful lot in her favour. She was ready to do herself justice first time back last season, landing a mile novice at Haydock in May, and she proved her effectiveness at Ascot when successful over a furlong shorter in handicap company in September. She’s only 3 lb higher here and embarks on her four-year-old campaign with a fair bit of potential for further progress, with the booking of William Buick another obvious positive to consider.

2.40 1 pt – 17 Pearle D’Or 8/1

Pearle D'Or took to Ascot like a duck to water in his first season with David O’Meara and his claims look stronger than anyone’s in the Victoria Cup. Beaten a neck on his first start at the track last summer, he made amends next time and shaped notably well when third over this C&D on his final start last year, tanking through the race and doing best of those in his group when third behind Atrium. The upside of that is that he’s still on the same mark and it’s likely that his reappearance when held up at the Craven meeting was a means to an end to get him spot on for this. He has the revitalised Silvestre de Sousa up for the first time and Pearle D’Or appeals as very much the type to win a big handicap in 2024.

Lingfield

1.50 1 pt – 9 True Legend 9/2

A potential lack of pace in this is enough of a worry to stop up being right behind Aimeric who is likely to be ridden patiently. He might find it difficult to concede first run to True Legend, who won first time out as a three-year-old and progressed well as the season wore on, his efforts when runner-up at Goodwood and Ascot looking particularly good. He’s versatile tactically, but looks likely to be ridden forwards here and strikes as the sort who ought to progress further this year.

2.25 1 pt – 4 Molten Rock 9/1

Danielle sets the standard in the Oaks Trial following her ridiculously easy win at Wetherby, but conditions here will be very different and a few of these rivals are open to just as much improvement and appeal more in a rather lop-sided betting market. Treasure and You Got To Me are both interesting for a trainer in Ralph Beckett who has already landed one Oaks trial this week and whose powerful string really seem to be kicking into gear, but at bigger odds it’s worth chancing Molten Rock. She finished ahead of You Got To Me when third in listed company at Newmarket last backend, and while she might’ve been hoped to have run better when only fourth in a nine-furlong Group 3 at Longchamp on her return last month, she did shape that day as if the run would bring her on. This trip will surely suit her better judged on pedigree – she’s a daughter of the Champion Stakes winner Fascinating Rock out of a mare who won over as far as fourteen furlongs – and if she does improve for it then she’s entitled to be thereabouts, with no reason to think that less testing ground – she’s only raced on heavy going so far – will pose her any problems.

3.00 1 pt – 4 Defiance 9/4

The Aidan O’Brien three-year-olds are still to really fully click into gear, but Chester winners Gallantly and Capulet were both scoring second time out so it wouldn’t surprise if Illnois and The Euphrates take a step forward now but similar comments also apply to Defiance on his second start back too. A maiden winner on debut, he found the Royal Lodge too much too soon but there was a lot to like about his second behind Bellum Justum at Epsom on his reappearance, conceding first run but staying on well in the closing stages, suggesting that this even longer trip will suit.

3.35 0.5 pt ew – 5 Stenton Glider 11/1

Remarquee is the clear form choice and will be tough to beat if in the same form as when runner-up in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer, but she didn’t quite reproduce it afterwards and reappears now on the back of a breathing operation so she might be worth taking on at such a short price, especially as the shape of the race encourages an each-way bet. Stenton Glider could be the one to be with and she was just touched off by the favourite in the Fred Darling last year. She’s had a couple of runs in Dubai this year, but neither has seen her to best effect and she strikes as if a the return to 7f will be in her favour. There’s a good chance she’ll get a relatively easy lead in this, has good prospects of getting across to the stand rail given how those drawn on her right are usually ridden, and she might just prove tough to pass.

Haydock

3.15 0.5 pt ew – 3 Aurigny Mill 16/1

The Fred Winter winner Lark In The Mornin clearly has plenty going for him as he bids to add another big handicap to his portfolio in the Swinton, but prices around the 2/1 mark hardly set the pulse racing and it’s worth looking for a bigger-priced alternative to back each way, especially with most bookmakers paying out on five places. There’s no lack of options in a good-quality renewal, but one that’s perhaps been underestimated more than most is Aurigny Mill for Victor Dartnall. He progressed well last winter, winning handicaps at Wincanton and Kempton (the latter success has worked out quite well) and there was quite a lot of encouragement in his recent return from a break at Chepstow. He finished fourth of nine that day, but only having made stylish headway into second approaching the last, and the way he faded late suggested the run was needed to put him spot on, perhaps with this race in mind. A bit more progress isn’t out of the question with that under his belt, and history shows that his Aurigny Mill’s usual come-from-behind tactics aren’t impossible to pull off in this race provided they go a good gallop, as looks highly likely to be the case this time.