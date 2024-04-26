Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Saturday

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets in the ITV races at Sandown, Haydock and Leicester on Saturday.

The Timeform Jury provide their best bets on all the ITV action! The crack team of analysts, reporters, and handicappers behind their world-renowned data and ratings help you find more value every week with leading insight and winning picks. You can now take advantage of their decades of racing knowledge for free with Sporting Life Plus, available the evening before ITV racedays at 5pm.

Sandown 1.50 1 pt win & 0.5 pt place – 19 Maasai Mara 14/1

This is the sort of handicap that the British Jumps programme has been sorely lacking through the winter, a touch ironic perhaps that one of the most competitive races outside of the big festivals is taking place on the final day of the season. Finding angles isn’t easy in such a strongly-contested affair but, whilst four-year-olds tend to be heavily outnumbered by older rivals, that age group has provided two of the last three winners. By our reckoning, the weight-for-age scale still favours juveniles even at this stage of the season, and towards the foot of the weights Maasai Mara is an interesting runner from an opening BHA mark of 119. Fairly useful at up to a mile and a half for the Gosdens on the Flat, Maasai Mara has improved with each of his three runs over hurdles for John O’Shea, jumping fluently when successful at Catterick in February and getting in amongst a host of other winners when chasing home the odds-on Insurrection at Hereford last time. Given his Flat speed, the drying conditions seem less likely to inconvenience Maasai Mara than a fair few others in the field and it’s interesting to note that he’s fitted with headgear for the first time as a hurdler having worn blinkers throughout his three-year-old career on the Flat. 2.25 1 pt – 3 The Real Whacker 5/2

Connections of The Real Whacker must have been hoping for so much more from this season after his Dipper and Brown Advisory successes as a novice, but this gives him his best chance of salvaging something more positive from the campaign. It’s fairly easy to give The Real Whacker a pass for being pulled up in the Gold Cup last time out, especially as he jumped and travelled well for a long way, the emphasis just too much on stamina in the end. These conditions back at a shorter trip should suit him much better, and as he’ll probably get his own way up front it’ll be no surprise to see him stay there, six weeks hopefully long enough for him to recover from those Cheltenham exertions. 3.00 2 pts – 4 El Fabiolo 8/11

It’s not very often that odds-on chances are advised in this column, but we’re surprised that El Fabiolo isn’t a fair bit shorter on Friday afternoon. Yes, he fluffed his lines for the first time as a chaser when long odds on for the Champion Chase last time out, but all the evidence points to him being a notch or two better than any other two-mile chaser when he puts it all together. And that includes Jonbon. As such, we’d have had him closer to 2/1-on to rubber stamp Willie Mullins’ first British Trainers’ Championship, especially as there are no real concerns about his effectiveness away from the mud and he comes here fresh as paint after no more than a couple of exercise canters previously this season. It’s also worth noting that Sandown is a much easier test of jumping than Cheltenham, whatever the doom mongers may be peddling ahead of the race. 3.35 1 pt – 6 Nick Rockett 8/1

A third successive weekend where Willie Mullins lands the big staying handicap chase looks a distinct possibility here and the unexposed Nick Rockett looks the strongest of the Champion Trainer elect’s trio. He was quick to prove himself a smart novice chaser this season, and while he failed to meet expectations when only seventh in the Irish National last time, he simply seemed not to get home under extremely testing conditions. Good ground here should ensure stamina isn’t tested anything like so much and that’ll surely be to the benefit of a horse that not only looks on a good mark – he’s already got a smart chasing effort to his name courtesy of his second in a Grade 2 at Navan in February – but also strikes as being open to more progress than any of these rivals. Leicester 2.05 1 pt – 8 Magic Memories 8/1

There’s a bit of a class divide in this handicap and perhaps either Raadobarg or last year’s winner Al Mubhir will prove too good from the top of the weights, but it’s not as if either has any potential and it could be worth looking for an improver at bigger odds. The one who appeals most in that respect is Magic Memories for Gary Moore, who’ll be having just the ninth outing of his life and should strip fitter for his reappearance in the Spring Mile at Doncaster. He finished behind a couple of these rivals that day, but he wasn’t beaten far in fifth and made his move the earlier than them in a race that really suited those played late. That effort suggested he’s got the scope to develop into a useful handicapper this time around and, with 7-lb claimer Jack Enright up and testing conditions clearly no problem, it surely won’t take much improvement to see him go close. Haydock 2.45 1 pt – 3 Gweedore 13/2

Gavin Cromwell has had a fine time of it plundering British handicaps over jumps in recent seasons and he’s got good prospects of doing it on the Flat here with Earls, who was better than ever when beaten just a nose at the Curragh last weekend. He is back a furlong in trip, though, and his come-from-behind style is unlikely to be an advantage in a race that isn’t stuffed full of pace. More appealing, therefore, is the Timeform top-rated Gweedore, who’ll either be making the running or right up on the speed and is seeking to build on a fine record fresh. Indeed, he’s won first time back at Musselburgh in April in each of the last two seasons, and while the abandonment of that fixture this year prevented his bid for a hat-trick, there’s little doubt he’ll be ready to do himself justice. He’s off the same mark as when beaten under a length in last year’s Ayr Gold Cup, and while he’s done a lot of his best work under claiming riders, the booking of Rossa Ryan can hardly be deemed a negative.