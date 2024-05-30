Sporting Life
Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Friday

By Timeform
17:00 · THU May 30, 2024

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets in the ITV races at Epsom on Friday.

The Timeform Jury provide their best bets on all the ITV action!

The crack team of analysts, reporters, and handicappers behind their world-renowned data and ratings help you find more value every week with leading insight and winning picks.

You can now take advantage of their decades of racing knowledge for free with Sporting Life Plus, available the evening before ITV racedays at 5pm.

Epsom

2.00 1 pt – 3 End of Story 5/1

The Woodcote looks a good spot for New Charter, who shaped really well when second to Mountain Breeze – maybe the best two-year-old of either sex seen out in Britain so far – and gets weights from rivals most of whom have achieved less than her. She hasn’t been missed in the betting, though, and at more than twice the price End of Story has a fair bit to recommend him. He knew his job well when making a successful debut at Thirsk at the start of the month, and that form looks quite strong, backed up as it is by a fairly useful timefigure and the next-time-out wins of the second, third, and fourth. The way he saw out a well-run five furlongs on soft ground strongly suggests he’ll have no trouble with this longer trip and it won’t take a huge amount of progress to see him at the standard it typically takes to go close in this race.

2.35 0.5 pt ew – 5 Bopedro 12/1

This is wide open but Timeform ratings point the way to Bopedro at double-figure odds. The handicapping case for him is an obvious one considering he’s now 5 lb lower than when beaten just a length into fifth in last season’s Cambridgeshire, and he lines up here in fine form having finished third, ahead of the reopposing trio Blue For You, Al Mubhir, and Dutch Decoy, in a well-contested handicap at the Dante meeting last time out. His come-from-behind style does require things go his way, especially at a track like Epsom, but with no shortage of front runners in the field this looks surely to be strongly-run, and that’s enough to suggest he’s well worth backing each-way in a race in which firms are paying out on five or even six places.

3.10 No Bet Advised

A quick look at the Timeform ratings for the Coronation Cup suggests that the winner should be either Emily Upjohn or Luxembourg. But there are sufficient concerns about both at the prices to give the race a miss from a betting angle. The pair were both in action at Meydan last time out, Emily Upjohn leaving the firm impression a stronger gallop would have suited when fifth behind Rebel’s Romance in the Sheema Classic. Another tactical affair is on the cards here and, whilst accepting she’ll take an awful lot of stopping if in the same form as when impressively accounting for Westover in this 12 months ago, the possibility of her being too keen in a falsely-run race is sufficient for us to leave the race alone.

3.45 1 pt – 11 I Still Have Faith 8/1

A good-quality handicap that seems highly likely to be well run. This should suit I Still Have Faith, a strong-travelling type who showed steady improvement as a three-year-old, winning four times, and proved himself still on the upgrade when touched off by Spirit Genie (who’s gone in again since) over a mile at Nottingham on his return from six months off. I Still Have Faith is at least as effective over this trip and, though 2 lb higher here, still appeals as one of the better-treated runners. He will need the breaks in such a big field round here, but the probability of a good gallop does at least increase the chances of splits appearing when he’s likely to need them.

4.30 1 pt – 4 Forest Fairy 15/2

Plenty of the 12-strong field for the Oaks are still unexposed and it could well be that there’s a high-class filly or three in there. But at the same time there’s no denying it’s a below-par renewal on pre-race ratings, the favourite Ylang Ylang having the best form on her fifth in the 1000 Guineas earlier this month. She looked for all the world as though further than a mile would suit that day, nearest at the finish having been held up in a strongly-run race, and the form has already had several boosts from the likes of Fallen Angel and Darnation. She’s the likeliest winner, but a best price of 2/1 on Thursday afternoon pretty much tells us that. Finding a potential big improver that could be overpriced is what plenty will be doing, and for us Forest Fairy is one capable of taking another sizeable step forward. She started her career little more than three months ago, winning a Wolverhampton novice by a wide margin, then impressed with her attitude when edging ahead close home in the Cheshire Oaks having been forced to wait for a long time before getting in the clear. Both Forest Fairy’s pedigree and the way she shapes suggest strongly that a proper test around a mile and a half will be right up her street and that’s just what she’s likely to get in the Oaks.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

