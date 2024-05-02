Timeform TV Focus: ITV racing tips for Friday

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets in the ITV races at Goodwood and Newmarket on Friday.

Newmarket 2.25 1 pt – 4 Sayedaty Sadaty 6/1

There’s an argument that this betting market is excessively lop-sided in favour of Endless Victory, who had to dig quite deep to justify favouritism in a course-and-distance novice at the Craven meeting. It’s true that a slowly-run race didn’t suit him that day, but it’s unlikely that they’ll go a whole lot faster in this five-runner event and, at the prices, it’s possible to look elsewhere. There isn’t a really compelling alternative, but Sayedaty Sadaty is perhaps a little bigger than he should be for the bang-in-form Andrew Balding stable. He showed more than this share of temperament as a two-year-old, but there was nothing wrong with his much-improved reappearance second in a listed race at Newcastle, when he battled on well to go down by a neck. The way he shaped that day, plus his pedigree (he’s related to plenty of middle-distance winners) bodes well for his prospects of finding further progress over two furlongs further now, and a repeat of the forward-going tactics employed at Newcastle should see him in the right place the way this is likely to be run. 3.00 0.5 pt – 12 Be Frank 8/1

Several of those already up and running for the year look likely to go well, a 3 lb rise for Dark Thirty’s win at the Craven meeting is perfectly fair, while Thunder Ball just might appreciate coming back in trip if he’s ridden like on his first two starts this year. However, if there is anything in here that is well ahead of their mark, it could be one of those reappearing, English Oak or Be Frank, and at the prevailing odds on Thursday evening, it’s Be Frank that gets the nod. Fitness is taken on trust, but he was a good winner on his reappearance last year before making a successful switch to handicaps at Windsor. He shaped well behind Quinault in what has proven to be a very strong sprint handicap on the July course when last seen, looking for all the world as if he’s going to be suited by a step up to 7f. It will be a surprise if he doesn’t prove up to winning handicaps off a mark of 84. 3.35 No bet advised A race that tends to attract a small field and this looks just an ordinary renewal with even the top rated a fair way below the standard usually required to win it. Given the field size, a muddling race looks on the cards and it might be best to sit things out. Bold Style might get the run of things, but he did over C&D last time and couldn’t hold off Boiling Point but that colt has hardly been underestimated at around 9/4. Queen of Zafeen looks of some interest given she tends to be ridden forward and has already shown she can quicken off a steady pace, but there is a concern as to whether the turn of foot she’s shown on all-weather will prove so potent on turf that could have a bit of cut in it. All in all, with so many other betting opportunities over the next few days, it was easy enough to sit this out. 4.10 1 pt – 1 Astro King 7/1

The Jockey Club Stakes has been a race on the decline for a while now, safe to say that the winner of the 2024 renewal won’t be mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Ardross, Master Willie, Phardante and Unfuwain, the horse that heads the Timeform ratings being the top-notch handicapper Astro King. A quick look at the market on Thursday afternoon suggests he’s overpriced. There is undoubtedly a question mark over whether he’ll be effective over a mile and a half, this the first time he’s tackled the trip, but his form over an extended mile and a quarter last season stands close scrutiny and his reappearance effort here in the Earl of Sefton a fortnight or so ago showed that he’s fully effective away from the faster tempo of big-field handicaps, unable to go with the course-specialist Ottoman Fleet when that one quickened but still staying on at the line. That was over nine furlongs and Astro King will need to settle as well to be as effective over this longer trip, but throughout a lengthy career he’s never been prone to pulling and there’s enough in his price to take the chance that he’ll be just as good at this distance. Goodwood 2.40 0.5 pt – 4 Gold Medallist 6/1

We’re still not really at the point of the season where betting in two-year-old race starts to become a more sustainable proposition, but it’s tempting to have a crack at this one. Irish raider Brosay sets the standard, but he does get his rating from making the running in a race at Dundalk that produced a poor timefigure, and this might take a bit more winning anyway. The form of the race at Wolverhampton contested by both Lady Lightning and Ellomate doesn’t look much good either, which leaves the newcomers as the remaining options. Carderock obviously warrants respect for Richard Hannon, but the stamina on the dam’s side of his breeding suggests he could be over longer trips before long, and Gold Medallist looks the one to be on for Eve Johnson Houghton, who’s sent out four winning two-year-old debutants already this season. Acclamation and Oasis Dream on either side of his pedigree suggests he’ll have the speed for the task and it’s a fair bet he’ll be primed to go well in a race worth more than £15000 to the winner. 3.15 2 pts – 1 Spanish Star 4/1

No denying that Bishop’s Crown is a sprinter on the up, as he showed when making a winning reappearance at Windsor, but this is another step up in grade and he doesn’t have the clear favourite’s chance in this that the market suggests. In fact we think that last year’s winner Spanish Star ought to be at the head of the betting. He edged back down the handicap in the second half of last year and there was a lot to like about his reappearance when fourth at Newbury, beaten less than a length in a competitive race won by Wiltshire, travelling as if retaining all his ability and enthusiasm to do best of those in his group, despite just seeming to need the run. He used that race as a stepping stone to this last year and is likely to be spot on again now. Plenty of these like to get on with things, and he’s drawn next to the most likely pace setter in Many A Star and it's hard not to see him going very close here. 3.50 1 pt – 4 Dream Composer 2/1

A race that has cut up badly from the entry stage and there’s a slight worry it could turn muddling and though Dream Composer already heads the market, his claims really are the most compelling. He goes very well at the track and is well handicapped these days, all three of his wins in 2023 gained from higher marks than the one he runs off today. A good-value 5 lb claimer replacing Dougie Costello reduces the burden further and he’s in better nick than the bare form of his two outings this year suggest, needing the run at Doncaster and then getting hampered early at the Craven meeting and ending up too far back. Of the rest, Clarendon House needs to prove he’s up to defying this sort of mark on turf, King’s Lynn hasn’t looked the force of old and Desperate Hero didn’t show enough on his reappearance so a race-fit Harry Brown could prove the biggest threat despite being just out of the handicap.