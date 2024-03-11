Timeform TV Focus: Cheltenham Festival Tips

The Timeform Jury team pick out the best bets on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival.

Cheltenham 1.30 1 pt – 9 Slade Steel 9/2

Ballyburn’s absence means a much more open-looking Supreme, though the paucity of British-trained runners is really sobering so far as the longer-term health of the sport in this country is concerned. Willie Mullins is responsible for even more runners than usual, half of the twelve-strong field hailing from Closutton, and there are some cracking prospects among those half dozen, chiefly the impeccably-bred Mystical Power and the favourite Tullyhill. The latter undoubtedly has stacks of ability, but at the same time he’s not quite the finished article in terms of either jumping prowess or an ability to settle, and it’s those niggles that lead us to look elsewhere for the potential winner. Slade Steel fits the bill. He met with defeat for the first time as a hurdler when no match for Ballyburn in the Brave Inca at Leoardstown last month, but he undoubtedly enhanced his reputation as well as his form that day, doing plenty right in coming seven lengths clear of the rest and again marking himself down as a strong stayer at the trip. That stamina is likely to come in very handy with a strong pace probable and further rain forecast for Tuesday morning. 2.10 1 pt – 4 Hunters Yarn 11/2

The first temptation in this year’s Arkle, what with so many enthusiastic sorts known for forcing the pace in the lineup, was to side with one of the pure hold-up horses who may be able to pick up the pieces, though obvious doubts whether Master Chewy or My Mate Mozzie have the class or resolution to win a race of this magnitude makes the ‘win’ part of an each-way part feel redundant. As a result, the question of which of these could be a top-class two-mile chaser becomes the more pertinent question and, given the valid doubts over Gaelic Warrior recapturing his earlier standout form from right-handed courses kept this way around, it is stablemate Hunters Yarn, a free-going type himself but yet to force to pace over fences, who fits the bill. Hunters Yarn failed to live up to his billing in the Martin Pipe on his previous visit to the Festival, but he’s immediately raised his game considering since switched to chasing and his hammering even after a blunder two out of Grand Annual hope Path d’Oroux at Fairyhouse – not to mention what he was in the process of doing to the very useful Sa Fureur prior to falling on his first go over fences – marks him down as a potentially high-order chaser. His low and quick jumping doesn’t leave much room for error, meaning the third last at this track in particular may be better watched from behind the sofa, but the raw ability is there for him to shine in a strongly-run race at this higher level. 2.50 1 pt – 7 Meetingofthewaters 6/1

There might be 23 runners in the Ultima, but finding well-treated and/or progressive ones isn’t a straightforward task. It’s true that the Kim Bailey-trained pair Trelawne and Chianti Classico both have potential upside as lightly-raced novices, but at the same time it’s hard to argue the case that either has got in especially leniently. In truth, it could well be that the handicapper has set Meetingofthewaters a stiff task, too, 17 lb higher than when winning the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, but on the flip side it’s still early days for him as a staying chaser. He was notably strong at the finish at Leopardstown and, having been unable to avoid a faller at the first there on his only subsequent outing, comes here fresh and still relatively unexposed for Willie Mullins, handled by Eugene O’Sullivan prior to this season. He’s the obvious one in the field for potentially being better than he’s so far shown and, hopefully Mark Walsh will be able to get him into a jumping rhythm before working his way forwards on the final circuit. 3.30 1 pt – 4 Nemean Lion (top 4 finish) 6/4

This isn’t the place for a sermon on how to campaign an outstanding hurdler that has no weaknesses, but suffice to say that Constitution Hill’s absence massively highlights the folly of making just one race the be all and end all of a season. The 2023 runner-up State Man will surely be the chief beneficiary, quite obviously best of the rest two-mile hurdlers and, whilst acknowledging that both Iberico Lord and Irish Point are intriguing late additions to the field, the one that looks overpriced to be involved in the finish is the hugely likeable Nemean Lion. He’s yet to run a poor race in an eight-race hurdling career and, whilst a couple of handicap defeats from a BHA mark of 140 might have suggested this sort of task would be tilting at windmills, he did shape better than the result in both those races and got back on the up when justifying strong support in the Kingwell last time out. By our reckoning he’s got a better chance on form of reaching the frame than several of those that are shorter than him in the betting, and is just the type of strong-traveller to take his form to a slightly higher level again faced with still better opposition. 4.10 1 pt – 1 Ashroe Diamond 11/2 & 0.5 pt – 5 Lantry Lady 25/1

Lossiemouth would have added some much-needed competition to stablemate State Man in the Champion Hurdle, which along with the yard’s history of farming this easier target with its best mares would lead most to believe this is an open-and-shut case. And it may well be that simple, though the name of Lord Glitters – durable, high-class miler of recent years – featuring in Lossiemouth’s pedigree, not to mention the speed she’s shown so far, including when thrashing Love Envoi on Trials’ day, does raise concerns as to whether she’ll run to her very best at this longer trip on ground that will have already been used on the day by the fields for the Supreme and Champion Hurdles. It may be that her class renders such a doubt moot, but the likes of reopposing Love Envoi and You Wear It Well ought to be aware of the same potential negative and be ridden to ensure this is no crawl-and-sprint renewal as it had been in 2023. In any normal year, Ashroe Diamond would be an obvious favourite for this race – she’s honest and uncomplicated, despite the surprise fitting of a hood, and has beaten every mare she’s ever raced against, with the list of geldings who’ve taken her measure reading like a who’s who. She’s overpriced at 4/1 and bigger, while the same can be said of Lantry Lady at anything above 14/1, given how strong she was at the finish when belying a long lay-off to dismiss a race-fit, useful rival What’s Up Darling on only her second ever outing. Out of a half-sister Annie Power, she could be a high-class hurdler in her own right, meaning she has to be kept on side at such unflattering odds despite the rise in grade and possible concerns over a second run back from such an absence.