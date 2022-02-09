Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.

Timeform produce Pace Maps for every race in the UK and Ireland and they are available to Race Pass customers. They offer a quick view of how a race is going to be run. Shown in graphics (in draw order on the Flat), horses to the right are expected to race prominently, while horses to the left are expected to race in rear. There are hints too as to whether a strong pace will disadvantage those who will race toward the front end and conversely in a slowly-run contest is it the hold-up horses who will struggle? For this feature we interpret that data in terms of in-running hints and offer potential selections. Rostello - 15:22 Fakenham Pace Forecast: Weak

ROSTELLO possibly went off too hard when a creditable third in a two-mile-five-furlong handicap chase here last month, but there's a fair chance he will get an easier time of things in the lead here as his rivals tend to be ridden with greater restraint. Rostello had won at Huntingdon prior to his Fakenham third, so he is going through a good patch, and he should prove difficult to peg back in this two-mile handicap chase.

Getastar - 16:07 Sedgefield Pace Forecast: Strong

GETASTAR didn't show much in bumpers or over hurdles but he ran a race full of promise when runner-up on his chasing debut at Lingfield in November. Getastar caught the eye with how powerfully he travelled in that handicap chase contested over just shy of three miles, so he should have no trouble dropping back in trip here in a race that promises to be run at a strong gallop. An ability to travel well and maintain a position could be an asset.

Arenas del Tiempo - 18:30 Kempton Pace Forecast: Very Weak

Confirmed front-runner ARENAS DEL TIEMPO wasn't able to maintain the gallop on her reappearance in a competitive 14-runner handicap at Lingfield last month and ended up fading into mid-division. However, she is entitled to come on for that first start in four months and she faces a more straightforward task in this lesser event. She is up against only four rivals and there's a good chance she will get an easy lead and be able to dominate over this shorter trip.