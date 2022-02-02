Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.

Timeform produce Pace Maps for every race in the UK and Ireland and they are available to Race Pass customers. They offer a quick view of how a race is going to be run. Shown in graphics (in draw order on the Flat), horses to the right are expected to race prominently, while horses to the left are expected to race in rear. There are hints too as to whether a strong pace will disadvantage those who will race toward the front end and conversely in a slowly-run contest is it the hold-up horses who will struggle? For this feature we interpret that data in terms of in-running hints and offer potential selections.

MUTADAAWEL – 14:00 Dundalk Pace Forecast: Even

MUTADAAWEL usually races prominently, so he will probably be better placed than most in a handicap likely to be run at just an even gallop despite the big field. Trained by Nigel Slevin, Mutadaawel has been shaping up well over shorter trips of late, including when beaten a little over a length into fourth at this course last time. Mutadaawel can race from the same mark today with Sam Ewing, who is good value for his 5-lb claim, taking over in the saddle, so another bold bid is expected.

MAGICAL DIAS – 18:00 Kempton Pace Forecast: Very Weak

MAGICAL DIAS has the strongest form in this novice and Sean Levey would be wise to keep things simple with a positive ride. A prominent position seems likely to be an advantage given the very weak pace forecast and Magical Dias won’t be inconvenienced by the emphasis on speed given that she produced her best effort to date at seven furlongs, when beaten just a neck at Wolverhampton in December. Magical Dias steps back up to a mile today and a repeat of just the form she showed at Wolverhampton should be good enough for her to get off the mark.

RED SHOWGIRL – 20:00 Kempton Pace Forecast: Very Weak

This is another handicap in which it’s hard to be dogmatic about who will set the pace, so there must be a good chance the early gallop will be on the steady side. By contrast, the leaders went off too hard when RED SHOWGIRL filled the runner-up spot over this course and distance last time, and she did well under the circumstances to be beaten just a head after racing closer to the pace than ideal. Red Showgirl is only 2-lb higher in the weights today with cheekpieces refitted and, crucially, she is likely to enjoy the run of the race more than she did last time.