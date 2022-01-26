Sporting Life
Runners take a flight at Wincanton
Timeform tips and analysis: Wednesday pace angles

By Timeform
12:54 · WED January 26, 2022

Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.

Findusatgorcombe - 15:20 Wincanton

Pace Forecast: Very Weak

15:20 Wincanton pace map

FINDUSATGORCOMBE did too much too soon before weakening at Hereford earlier this month. The zest he showed there represented a step back in the right direction, though, and front-running tactics could be an advantage here as he's unlikely to face much pressure for the lead.

Aucunrisque - 15:50 Wincanton

Pace Forecast: Weak

15:50 Wincanton pace map

This is a good-quality novices' handicap hurdle and tactics could play a part in determining the outcome. A handy position is usually a positive around Wincanton's sharp hurdles track and that is likely to be the case here as a strong pace doesn't appear to be on the cards. AUCUNRISQUE is a straightforward type who made all at Plumpton last time and he is likely to be well positioned when the dash for home begins.

Blue Hawaii - 16:10 Catterick

Pace Forecast: Strong

16:10 Catterick pace map

The presence of front-runners Alright Marlene and Sawpit Sienna mean that this should be run at a strong tempo. BLUE HAWAII should benefit from a good gallop as she is a strong-travelling type who is likely to be held up off the early pace. Blue Tempo arrives on the back of an eye-catching effort at Kelso, where she seemed to find two and a quarter miles providing a stiffer test than ideal. A drop to a strongly-run two miles could be ideal.

MOST READ RACING