Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.
FINDUSATGORCOMBE did too much too soon before weakening at Hereford earlier this month. The zest he showed there represented a step back in the right direction, though, and front-running tactics could be an advantage here as he's unlikely to face much pressure for the lead.
This is a good-quality novices' handicap hurdle and tactics could play a part in determining the outcome. A handy position is usually a positive around Wincanton's sharp hurdles track and that is likely to be the case here as a strong pace doesn't appear to be on the cards. AUCUNRISQUE is a straightforward type who made all at Plumpton last time and he is likely to be well positioned when the dash for home begins.
The presence of front-runners Alright Marlene and Sawpit Sienna mean that this should be run at a strong tempo. BLUE HAWAII should benefit from a good gallop as she is a strong-travelling type who is likely to be held up off the early pace. Blue Tempo arrives on the back of an eye-catching effort at Kelso, where she seemed to find two and a quarter miles providing a stiffer test than ideal. A drop to a strongly-run two miles could be ideal.
