Urban Icon wins at Wolverhampton
There is all-weather racing at Wolverhampton on Wednesday

Timeform tips and analysis: Wednesday pace angles

By Timeform
11:38 · WED January 05, 2022

Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.

BLAZING HOT – 14:35 Wolverhampton

Pace Forecast: Even

Wolverhampton pace map

BLAZING HOT ran well when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance nine days ago, showing more than enough to suggest he is still on a good mark.

Beaten just a neck, he arguably deserved extra credit after racing closer to the strong gallop than ideal, leaving him vulnerable to one coming from a lot further back late on.

The pace is unlikely to be quite so frenetic this time and Blazing Hot should be better placed than most to make his bid early in the straight.

DEPUTISE – 15:05 Wolverhampton

Pace Forecast: Strong

Wolverhampton pace map 2

DEPUTISE shaped encouragingly after five weeks off when finishing in mid-division over this course and distance last time, leaving the firm impression that he's on the way back.

Held up in the early stages, he was shaken up on the home turn and kept on well from there without being knocked about, ultimately finishing with running left less than four lengths behind the winner.

He’s thrown in these days judged on the pick of his form and, for a horse who usually races off the pace, the forecast strong gallop here should see him ideally positioned if building on his latest run.

HAFEET ALAIN – 19:00 Kempton

Pace Forecast: Strong

Kempton pace map

HAFEET ALAIN proved at least as good as ever when second on his belated all-weather debut at Wolverhampton in November, making good late headway to pass the post just a head behind the winner.

His strength at the finish suggests he will be suited by the return to a mile here and he is still totally unexposed at the trip (successful on his only previous attempt).

A couple of these like to get on with things and that should also play into the hands of Hafeet Alain, who is likely to be delivered with a late run once again.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

