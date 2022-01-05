Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.

BLAZING HOT – 14:35 Wolverhampton Pace Forecast: Even

BLAZING HOT ran well when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance nine days ago, showing more than enough to suggest he is still on a good mark. Beaten just a neck, he arguably deserved extra credit after racing closer to the strong gallop than ideal, leaving him vulnerable to one coming from a lot further back late on. The pace is unlikely to be quite so frenetic this time and Blazing Hot should be better placed than most to make his bid early in the straight.

DEPUTISE – 15:05 Wolverhampton Pace Forecast: Strong

DEPUTISE shaped encouragingly after five weeks off when finishing in mid-division over this course and distance last time, leaving the firm impression that he's on the way back. Held up in the early stages, he was shaken up on the home turn and kept on well from there without being knocked about, ultimately finishing with running left less than four lengths behind the winner. He’s thrown in these days judged on the pick of his form and, for a horse who usually races off the pace, the forecast strong gallop here should see him ideally positioned if building on his latest run.

HAFEET ALAIN – 19:00 Kempton Pace Forecast: Strong

HAFEET ALAIN proved at least as good as ever when second on his belated all-weather debut at Wolverhampton in November, making good late headway to pass the post just a head behind the winner. His strength at the finish suggests he will be suited by the return to a mile here and he is still totally unexposed at the trip (successful on his only previous attempt). A couple of these like to get on with things and that should also play into the hands of Hafeet Alain, who is likely to be delivered with a late run once again.