Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.
DASHEL DRASHER makes an interesting return to hurdles in the Bank A Winner With MansionBet Handicap Hurdle and he could get the run of this out in front. A confirmed frontrunner in a race where early pace is otherwise hard to find, Rex Dingle could well make all aboard the Jeremy Scott-trained horse in this, just as Matt Griffiths did when Dashel Drasher won a novices’ hurdle at this track from Remastered in March 2019.
ZAMBELLA not only has a very good from chance but she could be suited by how the Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares’ Chase pans out at Doncaster this afternoon, as well. Clear top-rated on Timeform ratings, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained mare looks likely to race prominently in a race where most of her rivals will be held up. The exception is Venetia Williams’ Kapga De Lily, but Zambella is taken to dictate matters under Sam Twiston-Davies.
THE BELL CONDUCTOR usually races close up and he looks the only pace angle in the Betway Handicap at Southwell, although he should ensure a good gallop. Paul Midgley’s horse led when winning over the course and distance last time out and off a 4lb higher mark it would be no surprise if he can dominate from the front one again given there looks to be a serious lack of pace pressure on paper.
