Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.

2.00 Newbury - Pace Forecast: Weak

DASHEL DRASHER makes an interesting return to hurdles in the Bank A Winner With MansionBet Handicap Hurdle and he could get the run of this out in front. A confirmed frontrunner in a race where early pace is otherwise hard to find, Rex Dingle could well make all aboard the Jeremy Scott-trained horse in this, just as Matt Griffiths did when Dashel Drasher won a novices’ hurdle at this track from Remastered in March 2019.

3.20 Doncaster - Pace Forecast: Weak

ZAMBELLA not only has a very good from chance but she could be suited by how the Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares’ Chase pans out at Doncaster this afternoon, as well. Clear top-rated on Timeform ratings, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained mare looks likely to race prominently in a race where most of her rivals will be held up. The exception is Venetia Williams’ Kapga De Lily, but Zambella is taken to dictate matters under Sam Twiston-Davies.

5.00 Southwell - Pace Forecast: Strong