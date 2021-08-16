Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Wednesday.

Desert Lime - 11:50 Lingfield Pace Forecast: Strong

Plenty of these like to get on with things and that could play into the hands of Desert Lime, who is likely to be delivered with a late run now stepping back up to seven furlongs. She was ridden that way when getting off the mark in a six-furlong maiden at this course last time, coming wide early in the straight before quickening well to lead close home. That was just her third start and she should have more to offer, particularly now making the switch to handicaps. An opening BHA mark of 60 certainly looks workable and the way this race is likely to be run should give her the best possible chance of following up.

Princess Rajj - 15:10 Dundalk Pace Forecast: Weak

Hold-up horses often struggle to get involved over seven furlongs at Dundalk and the forecast steady pace here could make it even harder for them. With that in mind, Princess Rajj looks the one to beat as she usually races close to the pace and the form of her latest second over this course and distance puts her right in the mix. On that occasion she ran on well to be beaten just three quarters of a length and the winner gave the form a boost when following up on her next start. Princess Rajj is only 2 lb higher in the weights than last time and the application of first-time cheekpieces could give her the extra edge she needs to belatedly open her account.

Theriverrunsdeep - 15:40 Dundalk Pace Forecast: Very Strong

Adams Barbour and King’s View are just two horses in this line-up who like to make the running, while several others can be expected to force the pace to ensure a very strong gallop. Theriverrunsdeep is one who is unlikely to be involved in the early exchanges and that can only be a good thing as she tries to confirm the promise of her latest effort at this course. That race was run over five furlongs and she wasn’t seen to best effect, simply having a hopeless task from her position in rear. Still beaten less than three lengths, she looks on a good mark and the different set-up here – a strongly-run race over six furlongs – should play more to her strengths.