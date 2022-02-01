Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Tuesday.

PAGEANT MATERIAL – 15:50 Ffos Las Pace Forecast: Strong

Plenty of these like to get on with things and that should play into the hands of PAGEANT MATERIAL (2), who came from mid-division when opening her account over hurdles at this course last month. That was a career-best effort as she travelled strongly and always looked in control after being produced to lead two out, keeping going well to land the spoils by nearly three lengths. The extra emphasis on stamina here shouldn’t be an issue for Pageant Material, who is bred to be a stayer and shapes as if likely to have a bigger effort in the locker granted a stiff test at two and a half miles. She can defy an opening BHA mark of 100 to follow up on handicap debut.

HALF TRACK – 16:00 Newcastle Pace Forecast: Weak

HALF TRACK (1) is the likeliest pace angle in the finale at Newcastle and he could prove a very tough rival to pass if he’s allowed an easy lead. He certainly showed a good attitude to get off the mark over hurdles at Ayr six weeks ago, finding plenty when challenged to win by half a length. That form is working out well and a BHA mark of 115 is unlikely to prove beyond Half Track on handicap debut. After all, he may yet have more to offer on his first try at three miles, a trip he should have absolutely no problem staying given the weak pace forecast.

KING OF WAR – 17:20 Wolverhampton Pace Forecast: Even

KING OF WAR weakened tamely after pulling too hard on his handicap debut at Southwell three weeks ago, but it's worth putting a line through that run and giving him another chance to progress. The key once again will be getting him to settle, but he can probably afford to stride on a bit more now back down in trip to six furlongs. King of War was ridden similarly on his penultimate outing at this course, when beaten only three lengths into third behind Silent Speech (who has won again since at Meydan), and just a repeat of that form would give him leading claims now back in a novice.