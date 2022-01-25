Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
There's all-weather action at Southwell this evening
There's all-weather action at Southwell this evening

Timeform tips and analysis: Tuesday pace angles

By Timeform
12:49 · TUE January 25, 2022

Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Tuesday.

Semser - 15:30 Lingfield

Pace Forecast: Weak

15:30 Lingfield pace map

SEMSER was only narrowly denied when trying to make all over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago and he should be at an advantage here if taking up similarly prominent tactics. There's unlikely to be much pace on the cards here and it should prove difficult to make up ground. This looks like a good opportunity for Semser to dictate the tempo and go one better than last time.

Ragnar Lodbrok - 15:40 Down Royal

Pace Forecast: Very Weak

15:40 Down Royal pace map

RAGNAR LODBROK was ridden more prominently than previously on his handicap chase debut at Punchestown and he showed improved form to finish runner-up. Stamina looks like Ragnar Lodbrok's strong suit, so he is likely to be towards the head of affairs in a race where such tactics could prove advantageous.

Mayelf - 20:00 Southwell

Pace Forecast: Very Strong

20:00 Southwell pace map

MAYELF had to settle for a share of second here on Friday, but he did well under the circumstances as he ran on well having been left with a lot to do. Things should develop more favourably here, though, as a very strong pace is forecast and making up ground ought to be easier.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING