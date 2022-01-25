Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Tuesday.

Semser - 15:30 Lingfield Pace Forecast: Weak

SEMSER was only narrowly denied when trying to make all over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago and he should be at an advantage here if taking up similarly prominent tactics. There's unlikely to be much pace on the cards here and it should prove difficult to make up ground. This looks like a good opportunity for Semser to dictate the tempo and go one better than last time.

Ragnar Lodbrok - 15:40 Down Royal Pace Forecast: Very Weak

RAGNAR LODBROK was ridden more prominently than previously on his handicap chase debut at Punchestown and he showed improved form to finish runner-up. Stamina looks like Ragnar Lodbrok's strong suit, so he is likely to be towards the head of affairs in a race where such tactics could prove advantageous.

Mayelf - 20:00 Southwell Pace Forecast: Very Strong

MAYELF had to settle for a share of second here on Friday, but he did well under the circumstances as he ran on well having been left with a lot to do. Things should develop more favourably here, though, as a very strong pace is forecast and making up ground ought to be easier.