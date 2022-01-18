Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Tuesday.

SEVENTEEN O FOUR – 14:40 Exeter Pace Forecast: Very Strong

Manvers House (2) is one of the market leaders who likes to go forward in his races, but he might have to go harder than ideal to get to the front given that Trump Lady (13), No Hubs No Hoobs (11) and Not Sure (12) all have similar running styles. With a very strong gallop on the cards, SEVENTEEN O FOUR (3) is one horse who is likely to have the race run to suit, a lightly raced sort who probably won't be involved in the early battle for the lead now stepping back up in trip. A fair performer on the Flat, he was strong at the finish when getting off the mark over hurdles at Chepstow last month, and an opening BHA mark of 115 looks workable for his handicap debut in this sphere.

OMAR MARETTI – 14:55 Newcastle Pace Forecast: Very Weak

Come On Teddy (1) has leading form credentials in this line-up, but he usually races in rear and that might put him at a tactical disadvantage in what looks essentially a match between him and OMAR MARETTI (4). Omar Maretti appeals as the likeliest pace angle in the race, after all, and it would suit him to make this a test of speed on his first try at three miles (unbeaten in two starts at two and a half miles over hurdles). He shaped encouragingly after 10 months off when second on his chasing debut at Market Rasen on Boxing Day, sticking to his task well to be beaten a little over a length. Omar Maretti is only 3 lb higher in the weights here and it’s highly unlikely that we’ve seen the best of him yet.

LETHAL ANGEL – 17:20 Southwell Pace Forecast: Very Strong

Plenty of these like to get on with things and that should play into the hands of LETHAL ANGEL, who had valid excuses when disappointing on her debut for the Anthony Carson yard at Wolverhampton last month. That race was run over seven furlongs and it’s worth pointing out that both her wins on the all-weather when trained by Stuart Williams were achieved at the minimum trip. As such, she should find today’s conditions more suitable – particularly granted a strong pace to aim at – and it’s surely just a matter of time before she takes advantage of her much-reduced mark. The booking of Hollie Doyle also catches the eye in a weaker race than those Lethal Angel usually contests.