There's all-weather action at Southwell this evening
There's all-weather action at Southwell this evening

Timeform tips and analysis: Tuesday pace angles

By Timeform
13:09 · TUE January 11, 2022

Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Tuesday.

Dan's Chosen - 12:20 Exeter

Pace Forecast: Even

1220 Exeter pace map

DAN'S CHOSEN was unsuited by the emphasis on speed when only fifth in a steadily-run two-and-a-half mile novice hurdle at Uttoxeter last month but he will get a sterner test of stamina here in a three-mile handicap hurdle that is forecast to be run at a solid gallop. On his penultimate start Dan's Chosen was runner-up to Jetoile, who subsequently finished second in the Tolworth Hurdle, and he looks fairly treated on his handicap debut based on that form.

On Call - 14:50 Doncaster

Pace Forecast: Weak

1450 Doncaster pace map

ON CALL failed to stay a marathon trip at Exeter last time and was pulled up, but he is back at a more suitable distance now and this race isn't forecast to be run at a strong gallop. On Call, who won his first two starts at Chepstow this season when ridden positively, is unlikely to get an uncontested lead as Muckamore and Bretney have also made the running. However, those in behind are unlikely to be putting pressure on the leaders, who should be able to go a gallop to suit themselves.

The Tron - 16:20 Southwell

Pace Forecast: Very Strong

1620 Southwell pace map

THE TRON kept on well when beaten only a neck by Papas Girl over course and distance last month and he looks capable of reversing the form and registering an overdue first success. The Tron has done most of his racing over further so he should benefit from the very strong pace that's on the cards in this five-furlong handicap as the early leaders should be tiring close home.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

