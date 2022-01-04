Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Tuesday.

TWISTALINE – 14:35 Lingfield Pace Forecast: Very Weak

This could become tactical given that few of the 10 runners have any history of making the running. TWISTALINE is one of the more interesting contenders on debut for Mick Appleby and she also appeals as one of the likeliest pace angles having raced prominently on her last couple of starts for Rod Millman. She shaped a bit better than the bare result when last seen finishing fifth at Kempton in October, faring best of those ridden close to the sound gallop as she passed the post less than two lengths behind the winner. That form is working out well (the second and fourth have both won since) and Twistaline could be very dangerous now down in grade from an unchanged mark, particularly if getting a soft lead as predicted.

MAGIC GEM – 16:30 Newcastle Pace Forecast: Even

The pace forecast here is just even and MAGIC GEM could prove difficult to pass if they allow him to dictate. Magic Gem showed improved form when third on his latest outing over this course and distance in October, disputing the lead throughout and sticking to his task well in the latter stages to be beaten just half a length. That was his first appearance on the all-weather and the race was run at no more than a steady gallop, so he has shown he can perform well in conditions similar to those he will encounter today. Magic Gem may yet have more to offer as well, with the blinkers he wore last time being replaced by a first-time visor, so another bold bid is expected.

WHITTLE LE WOODS – 18:30 Newcastle Pace Forecast: Weak

Mick Appleby has another interesting recruit on his hands as WHITTLE LE WOODS makes his debut for the yard in the finale at Newcastle. Whittle le Woods developed into a fairly useful sprinter when trained by Michael Dods, winning two of his first three starts on the all-weather (including over this course and distance) before going on to run several good races in defeat on turf last summer. He shaped well in first-time blinkers when last seen finishing a close-up third at Hamilton in August, deserving extra credit as not only did he set a strong pace but did so from stall one when a higher draw was possibly an advantage. Bought for 20,000 guineas in October, Whittle le Woods is the type to progress further for his new yard and the weak pace forecast here suggests there is every chance he’ll be allowed to dominate from start to finish.