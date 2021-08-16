Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Tuesday.

ON MY COMMAND - 13:25 Plumpton Pace Forecast: Very Weak

There is not much pace on the cards here and that could play to the strengths of ON MY COMMAND, who made all when successful on her first start for Harry Fry at Market Rasen in October. On My Command, who had been given a breathing operation and was in a tongue tie on her first start for Fry, raced enthusiastically a few lengths clear of her rivals at Market Rasen and was never headed on her way to a four-length success. She looks fairly treated on her handicap debut here and her front-running style should prove to be an advantage.

KILLANE - 14:15 Ayr Pace Forecast: Strong

This is likely to be run at a strong gallop as Cancan, Fraughan Hill and Ardera Cross all have a history of making the running. KILLANE tends to be ridden with a bit more restraint, in touch but behind the front rank, and that could be the place to be if this race develops as expected. Killane has also won over half a mile further, so stamina is not an issue if this turns into a test.

ROSE OF LANCASHIRE - 14:55 Newcastle Pace Forecast: Strong

ROSE OF LANCASHIRE finished well off just a modest pace to grab second at Wolverhampton on her penultimate start and she shaped better than the bare result when fifth after meeting trouble at the same venue last week. Hold-up tactics are difficult to pull off around Wolverhampton's sharp track, where the emphasis is on speed, but it's usually easier to make ground at Newcastle given the stiff finish. This competitive 14-runner handicap promises to be run at a strong gallop and that should set things up nicely for Rose of Lancashire who is likely to be ridden with restraint.