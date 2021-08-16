Timeform uses its pace maps to identify four horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Tuesday.

Owen Little - 11:40 Lingfield Pace Forecast: Weak

A weak pace is forecast in this staying handicap and a prominent position is likely to be an advantage. Owen Little, a lightly-raced, improving three-year-old who arrives on the back of a win, has an appealing form profile for a race at this lowly level, and he should also be suited by the run of the race. Owen Little was ridden in mid-division when getting off the mark at Kempton on his first crack at two miles, and he stayed on well, thoroughly seeing out the trip to edge ahead of the reopposing Smith close home. With stamina a strong suit of Owen Little, it would be a surprise were he to be dropped out from a wide draw rather than ridden to secure a prominent position.

Sky Power - 14:15 Lingfield Pace Forecast: Weak

There isn't much pace on the cards in this five-runner affair and Surprise Exhibit should get an unopposed lead if Hollie Doyle is willing to set the gallop on the horse's first start since April. He was pulled up on that occasion, however, and doesn't look well treated on this handicap debut — he is bottom on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings — so may not be able to take advantage of any tactical edge. Sky Power has had to make a lot of his own running the last twice, which hasn't really appeared to suit, so his rider will presumably be happy to take a lead and track Surprise Exhibit while still being prominent. He has shown enough this year to suggest he's in good form and on a decent mark, so he should prove difficult to pass if, as anticipated, he gets first run on his main rivals.

Daniel Deronda - 17:15 Newcastle Pace Forecast: Even

An even pace is forecast here, which, in theory, doesn't give a big advantage to a particular style of running. That being said, Newcastle, with its stiff finish, is a course where the complexion of the race can change markedly in the closing stages and it is possible to make late gains. Daniel Deronda found the line coming too soon when finishing with a flourish at Wolverhampton last week, earning the Timeform Sectional Timing Flag, but that highlighted the fact he is in good form and on a decent mark, and he should be suited by the return to this stiffer course (he won here last year).

Oriental Lilly - 17:45 Newcastle Pace Forecast: Very Strong

There will be no hiding place in this five-furlong sprint which features plenty of prominent racers and looks set to be run at a very strong gallop. That is in the favour of Oriental Lilly, who has good form over further (won here over six furlongs three weeks ago). Oriental Lilly is often held up in her races but that is especially likely on her first start over five furlongs since February of last year, and she should be making good late headway when the leaders tire close home.