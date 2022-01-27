Sporting Life
Southwell stages action on the Tapeta
Timeform tips and analysis: Thursday pace angles

By Timeform
11:04 · THU January 27, 2022

Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Thursday.

Mr Sensible - 12:50 Southwell

Pace Forecast: Very Weak

12:50 Southwell pace map

There's not much obvious pace on the cards here and that should suit those who race prominently. MR SENSIBLE raced handily when getting off the mark over course and distance last month and he has a history of making the running, so is well placed to benefit if there's a lack of pace.

Rock of Star - 13:45 Wetherby

Pace Forecast: Strong

13:45 Wetherby pace map

ROCK OF STAR came from well off the pace when registering an authoritative success on his handicap debut at Chepstow last week and he should have the race run to suit here as a strong gallop is forecast. Rock of Star looked well ahead of his mark at Chepstow so these rivals may also struggle to resist his late surge.

Zarzyni - 14:25 Southwell

Pace Forecast: Strong

14:25 Southwell pace map

The presence of Corinthia Knight, Digital and Mudlahhim means that this six-furlong handicap should be run at a strong pace. Having a good gallop to come off will suit ZARZYNI, who finished with a flourish when runner-up over five furlongs here last month. That strength in the finish was eye-catching and he will be suited by stepping back up in trip here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

