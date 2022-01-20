Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Thursday.

Destinee Royale - 15:50 Wincanton Pace Forecast: Very Weak

DESTINEE ROYALE was in the lead and still travelling strongly when stumbling shortly after the fifth-last fence and coming down. It was too far out to be certain about how she would have fared but she looked the most likely winner and certainly showed enough to suggest she's on a handy mark. She is the only front-runner in the Somerset National so should be able to get into a nice rhythm in the lead and ought to be difficult to peg back.

One Punch Terri - 15:55 Newcastle Pace Forecast: Uncontested

It's generally an advantage to be held up at Newcastle, which is a stiff course, but it may pay to take a handy position in division two of this mile-and-a-quarter classified stakes as there's little obvious pace in the race. ONE PUNCH TERRI showed improved form when racing prominently in a classified stakes over a mile and a half here last time, and having proven her stamina it would be a surprise were she not asked to take up a potentially advantageous handy position.

Intervention - 19:00 Newcastle Pace Forecast: Even

An even pace is forecast in the concluding six-furlong handicap at Newcastle, which means there should be little in the way of a tactical advantage and the cream should rise to the top. INTERVENTION is 10 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings following an eye-catching effort in defeat at Lingfield on Saturday. He looked unlucky not to win that seven-furlong handicap after making up plenty of ground and he should be tough to beat off the same mark in a race where an even gallop should provide a fair test.