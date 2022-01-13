Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Thursday.

Clondaw Promise - 14:00 Bangor Pace Forecast: Very Weak

There is no obvious front-runner in this three-mile handicap chase and, as a consequence, it's unlikely to be run at a strong gallop. CLONDAW PROMISE looks well placed to benefit as he raced handily when successful at Lingfield and Uttoxeter on his last two starts. There may be an opportunity for his rider Kevin Brogan to dictate the gallop.

Whittle le Woods - 19:00 Chelmsford Pace Forecast: Weak

A weak pace is forecast in this seven-furlong handicap and that should suit WHITTLE LE WOODS, who is likely to be handy and should find himself in an advantageous position to strike. Whittle le Woods shaped with obvious promise when runner-up on his first start for Mick Appleby at Newcastle last month, adding to his good record on the all-weather, and it is likely he has more to offer for this yard.

Western Music - 19:30 Chelmsford Pace Forecast: Even

The concluding seven-furlong classified stakes is likely to be run at an even gallop, which means there should not be a significant tactical advantage to be gained and the cream should rise to the top. WESTERN MUSIC looks the one to be with on the back of an eye-catching third at Southwell last month. She was caught further back than ideal there but kept on strongly, clocking a notable sectional time in the process, and was beaten little more than half a length at the line. This lightly-raced four-year-old should still have more to offer.