Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Thursday.

Internationalangel - 17:30 Chelmsford Pace Forecast: Very Weak

Seas of Elzaam is the likeliest pace angle in this line-up, though even he has made the running just once in his last few starts. As such, this has the potential to develop into a muddling affair and one in which Internationalangel might be best placed to take advantage. She proved better than ever when completing a hat-trick over this course and distance last time, hitting the front approaching the final 100 yards and keeping going well to win by two lengths with a bit in hand. She often races just behind the leaders and that could prove to be the optimum position in this heat. Clearly thriving at present, she is fancied to defy a 12 lb hike in the weights to register her fourth victory in a row.

Sophosc - 18:00 Chelmsford Pace Forecast: Weak

Wadacre Gogo has made the running on his last two starts and could be the one to take them along in this small field. The pace forecast is still weak, though, and that is likely to play to the strengths of Sophosc, who is stepping up to 13 furlongs for the first time having done all his winning to date over trips ranging from a mile to a mile and a half. That suggests he will be suited by the emphasis on speed here and he is adaptable in terms of tactics, even making the running himself in a couple of his recent starts. He is still on a good mark judged on his latest third at Kempton (beaten a little over two lengths) and this looks a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread.

Buy Me Back - 18:30 Chelmsford Pace Forecast: Very Strong

Plenty of these like to get on with things and that could play into the hands of Buy Me Back, who has dropped to a good mark judged on the pick of her form, now only 1 lb higher in the weights than when making it back-to-back wins at Brighton in July. Back on the all-weather after nine weeks off, she produced one of her best performances since when third at Lingfield last time, running on well from her position in rear to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner. Crucially, that race was run at just a modest gallop, so she can arguably have her effort marked up. Granted a stronger pace to aim at this time, she looks to hold very solid claims.