Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Sandown on Sunday.

The Ratings Banker Allaho - 14:00 Punchestown This is a cracking renewal of the John Durkan but there's little doubt that Allaho boasts by far the strongest form credentials courtesy of his stunning 12-length success in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. That was a hugely impressive display of jumping and galloping, and he had some classy rivals toiling from a long way out, leaving no doubt about his status as a top-class chaser. Allaho had to settle for second behind stablemate Chacun Pour Soi at the Punchestown Festival, but he emerged from that two-mile event with plenty of credit and he sets a high standard for his rivals to aim at over this intermediate trip of two and a half miles (he is 7 lb clear on Timeform's figures).

The Big Improver Glenquin Castle - 15:05 Punchestown Glenquin Castle made it six wins on the spin when landing a handicap hurdle here last month and this progressive type looks capable of extending his winning sequence. Glenquin Castle's six wins have been achieved by a cumulative margin of only around four and a half lengths, and that has allowed him to stay a couple of steps ahead of the handicapper. His latest win was achieved in typically cosy fashion after he overcame some trouble in running, and it's unlikely that he has shown everything that he has to offer. He reverts to chasing only 9 lb higher than the mark he last defied in this sphere, and only 5 lb higher than for his latest hurdles success, so he still appeals as being on a good mark.

The Timeform Flag Weststreet - 13:03 Kelso (Horse In Focus) Weststreet was successful over four miles when with Oliver Sherwood so it is to his credit that he proved so competitive in a steadily-run three-miler on his first start over fences for Gordon Elliott at Down Royal in October. That was an eye-catching run from Weststreet, who hasn't been with this powerful yard for long and appeals as the type to improve significantly now presented with a stiffer test of stamina. The Borders National over four miles at Kelso on Sunday looks like a suitable test and it would be no surprise were he to take a big step forward.