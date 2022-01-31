Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Monday.

Alice Kitty - 13:50 Punchestown Pace Forecast: Very Weak

There's not much pace on the cards here and that could be to the benefit of ALICE KITTY, who ran her best race over hurdles when finishing third at Sedgefield in September after making the running. Similar tactics are likely to be an advantage here and Alice Kitty seems to have a fair bit in her favour from what looks like a fair opening handicap mark.

Orrisdale - 14:00 Hereford Pace Forecast: Very Weak

This looks like a good opportunity for ORRISDALE's rider to dictate a gallop that suits his mount as he is likely to face little competition for the lead. Orrisdale disappointed at Haydock last time but he ran right up to his best at Market Rasen on his previous start and can bounce back under favourable circumstances.

Smash The Lamp - 16:20 Punchestown Pace Forecast: Strong

SMASH THE LAMP looked like she needed more of an emphasis on stamina when fifth over two miles and three furlongs at Naas last month and she will benefit from the return to three miles in a race likely to be run at a strong gallop. She ran creditably on both starts in handicaps at around this trip and a strong gallop should suit this mare who tends to be ridden with patience.