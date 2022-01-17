Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Monday.

Rostello - 14:15 Fakenham Pace Forecast: Very Weak

ROSTELLO produced just about his best effort for this yard when registering a front-running success at Huntingdon on Boxing Day. Rostello travelled well at the head of affairs and, despite jumping badly left in the latter part of the race, he won with a bit in hand. The switch to a left-handed course should suit Rostello, who is unlikely to face much pressure for the lead and should be able to get into a nice rhythm on the front end.

Gain de Cause - 14:25 Punchestown Pace Forecast: Strong

The presence of prominent racers Wild Hunt and Grand Cru Chatho means that Optional Mix will have to go a strong gallop to take up her customary front-running role. A strong pace will suit GAIN DE CAUSE, who impressed with how powerfully he travelled when getting off the mark here last month. He appears tactically versatile and looks likely to be held up in the early stages if the leaders set a strong pace.

Leverock Lass - 15:10 Chepstow Pace Forecast: Weak

LEVEROCK LASS tends to be ridden prominently and that should be an advantage in a race unlikely to be run at a strong gallop. The presence of Barden Bella means Leverock Lass may face some competition for the lead, but there's unlikely to be much pressure placed on that duo from behind. The riders of Leverock Lass and Barden Bella should be able to cut out a gallop to suit their mounts, and Leverock Lass holds the most persuasive claims based on the form she showed when runner-up over this course and distance in November.