Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Monday.

SIXTH STREET - 14:15 Chelmsford Pace Forecast: Weak

SIXTH STREET is one of the most experienced runners in this novice event and she is fancied to put that to good use to get off the mark at the fourth attempt. She produced a career best when second over this course and distance last time, keeping on well from mid-division to be beaten only two lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and she should be better placed than most given the weak pace forecast. Pearl of Kuwait is the likeliest pace angle after showing plenty of speed in a couple of starts over five furlongs during the summer, but Sixth Street shouldn’t be too far away either to avoid getting stuck behind a few at very big odds. Kieran O’Neill will be keen to keep things simple and that approach can pay dividends in a race lacking depth.

CARMELA SOPRANO - 17:00 Wolverhampton Pace Forecast: Strong

Plenty of these like to get on with things and that could play into the hands of CARMELA SOPRANO, who is likely to be delivered with a late run. Still unexposed at around this trip, she possibly left it too late when second on her latest outing at Lingfield, only being asked for her effort out wide with less than two furlongs to run. She conceded track position to the winner as a result before running on well to pass the post only three lengths behind that rival, looking unlucky not to finish closer still (albeit the winner was eased close home). Carmelo Soprano can from the same mark here as well, so it’s easy to make the case that she is a well-handicapped filly. Likely to be finishing best of all from the second half of the field, she is worth a chance to double her career tally.

HOOFLEPUFF - 18:00 Wolverhampton Pace Forecast: Very Weak

HOOFLEPUFF has been a model of consistency in recent weeks with three wins, two seconds and a third from her last seven starts. A winner over this course and distance about a month ago, she then wasn’t seen to best effect when third back here last time, very much catching the eye given how things developed. In a race run at just an ordinary gallop, Hooflepuff was ridden more patiently than usual and it’s fair to say that the change of tactics backfired somewhat as she only got going when it was too late, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just half a length. Her connections will surely be keen to avoid making the same mistake again here, particularly given the weak pace forecast. Hooflepuff should be prominent from the start this time and another bold bid is expected from an unchanged mark.