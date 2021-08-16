Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Gory And Honour in action on the all-weather
There is all-weather racing at Chelmsford on Monday

Timeform tips and analysis: Monday pace angles

By Timeform
11:11 · MON December 13, 2021

Timeform uses its pace maps to identify three horses who are likely to be suited by the run of the race on Monday.

SIXTH STREET - 14:15 Chelmsford

Pace Forecast: Weak

Chelmsford pace map 131221

SIXTH STREET is one of the most experienced runners in this novice event and she is fancied to put that to good use to get off the mark at the fourth attempt. She produced a career best when second over this course and distance last time, keeping on well from mid-division to be beaten only two lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up and she should be better placed than most given the weak pace forecast. Pearl of Kuwait is the likeliest pace angle after showing plenty of speed in a couple of starts over five furlongs during the summer, but Sixth Street shouldn’t be too far away either to avoid getting stuck behind a few at very big odds. Kieran O’Neill will be keen to keep things simple and that approach can pay dividends in a race lacking depth.

CARMELA SOPRANO - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Pace Forecast: Strong

Wolverhampton pace map 131221

Plenty of these like to get on with things and that could play into the hands of CARMELA SOPRANO, who is likely to be delivered with a late run. Still unexposed at around this trip, she possibly left it too late when second on her latest outing at Lingfield, only being asked for her effort out wide with less than two furlongs to run. She conceded track position to the winner as a result before running on well to pass the post only three lengths behind that rival, looking unlucky not to finish closer still (albeit the winner was eased close home). Carmelo Soprano can from the same mark here as well, so it’s easy to make the case that she is a well-handicapped filly. Likely to be finishing best of all from the second half of the field, she is worth a chance to double her career tally.

HOOFLEPUFF - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Pace Forecast: Very Weak

Wolverhampton pace map 2 131221

HOOFLEPUFF has been a model of consistency in recent weeks with three wins, two seconds and a third from her last seven starts. A winner over this course and distance about a month ago, she then wasn’t seen to best effect when third back here last time, very much catching the eye given how things developed. In a race run at just an ordinary gallop, Hooflepuff was ridden more patiently than usual and it’s fair to say that the change of tactics backfired somewhat as she only got going when it was too late, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just half a length. Her connections will surely be keen to avoid making the same mistake again here, particularly given the weak pace forecast. Hooflepuff should be prominent from the start this time and another bold bid is expected from an unchanged mark.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING