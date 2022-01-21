Timeform reveal the ratings banker, a big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Haydock, Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Axel Jacklin - 20:00 Wolverhampton AXEL JACKLIN was well backed on his reappearance in a seven-furlong classified stakes here earlier this month and he looked sure to land the gamble when drawing clear on the turn for home. Even half a furlong out the race still looked in safe-keeping, but he started to idle and was headed near the line. The zest with which Axel Jacklin went through that race suggests he will cope with this drop back to six furlongs, and he stands out here based on a couple of pieces of form at Lingfield last season. He is at least 7 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks to have been found a nice opportunity to register a first success since he struck at Lingfield in January last year.

The Big Improver Umm Hurair - 15:40 Lingfield UMM HURAIR is unbeaten since going handicapping and she rattled off a quick-fire hat-trick at Wolverhampton last month, her wins coming in the space of 23 days. Her most impressive performance was when registering the second of those wins, when she found plenty off a solid pace to draw seven lengths clear of her rivals. A steady pace last time masked her superiority, but she was still well on top at the finish, scoring with much more in hand than the two-length margin would suggest. A stronger pace is forecast in this competitive event and that should enable Umm Hurair to raise her game again and extend her winning sequence to four.

The Timeform Flag Shaman du Berlais - 15:45 Haydock (Horse In Focus, Top-Rated) SHAMAN DU BERLAIS failed to score for Tim Vaughan but he was off the mark at the first attempt for Kerry Lee, landing a gamble as he made a successful chasing debut at Stratford in May. He was again well supported when returning at Chepstow last month, and though he was only able to finish third he did well under the circumstances as he did too much too soon. The enthusiastic Shaman du Berlais was allowed to stride on at Chepstow and he raced 25 lengths clear of his rivals for much of the back straight. The pack started to close, however, and the writing was on the wall when he was tackled three out and eventually headed at the second-last. It was notable how Shaman du Berlais did not fold once headed, though, and he deserves plenty of credit for sticking to his task so well. Based on how he went through that two-and-a-half mile handicap, the drop to two miles won't be an issue for Shaman du Berlais, who remains capable of better for this yard.