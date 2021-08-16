Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a Flag of note on Saturday.

The ratings banker Motakhayyel - 16:10 Redcar Motakhayyel has an up-and-down profile, but there's little doubt that he's the class act in this Listed contest and will be difficult to beat if replicating the sort of form he showed when landing a second Bunbury Cup in July. Motakhayyel put up one of the best handicap performances this century when defying top weight to win the Bunbury Cup by three and a half lengths. He shaped as if still in good form when sixth in the ultra-competitive International Handicap off a 3 lb higher mark, but was undoubtedly disappointing when beating only a couple home in the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes at Newbury in August. He's been given plenty of time to get over that and can make the most of this ease in class.

The big improver Great Ambassador - 15:15 Ascot Great Ambassador was unable to justify strong support when sent off 3/1 favourite for the Ayr Gold Cup two weeks ago, but he did his reputation no harm, comfortably winning the race on his side of the track but denied by one who raced alone down the stands' rail. Great Ambassador went into the Ayr Gold Cup in search of a hat-trick having comfortably won a handicap at Newmarket and a listed race at York. The way he cruised through the race at Ayr suggested that he is capable of an even bigger effort, and it's worth remembering that he's relatively lightly raced as a sprinter having been campaigned over further last season. He still has the 'p' attached to his Timeform rating, indicating that he is expected to make further improvement.

The Timeform Flag Major Jumbo - 14:30 Chester (Sectional Flag, Top Rated) Major Jumbo is on a long losing run that stretches back more than two years, but he put in his best effort of the campaign when runner-up here over six furlongs last month and is of interest on the back of that display. Major Jumbo, an established front-runner, launched a bold bid but he was picked up inside the final furlong and had to settle for second. He can have his effort upgraded as sectional times suggest that he did a bit too much too soon, and he still looks well treated despite going up 3 lb in the weights. He could take some catching over this short trip.