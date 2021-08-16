Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a Flag of note at Newmarket on Saturday.

The ratings banker Sacred Bridge - 14:25 Newmarket Sacred Bridge is Timeform's highest-rated juvenile filly in training and she should be difficult to beat in the Cheveley Park. Sacred Bridge, a winner on all four of her starts, is at least 5 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform's figures based on the form she showed at the Curragh last month. Sacred Bridge won that Group 3 by three and three-quarter lengths, looking something special as she moved up menacingly and quickened clear in ready fashion. She has not yet shown everything she has to offer, which is a daunting prospect for her rivals.

The big improver Masekela - 13:50 Newmarket Masekela has been crying out for a step up in trip and looks likely to improve now tackling a mile for the first time in the Royal Lodge. Masekela, a comfortable winner on debut at Goodwood, failed to meet expectations when only sixth in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot but he's put up two rock-solid efforts since. Masekela was beaten only a short-head by Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes on the July Course, and that form was given a huge boost when the winner bolted up in the Group 1 National Stakes, putting up the best performance seen so far in the division. Masekela then dug deep to beat Bayside Boy in a listed race at Newbury, showing a fine attitude to battle back after being headed. That form has also been franked as Bayside Boy went on to win the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting. Masekela was strong at the finish on both occasions and looks sure to relish this stiffer test.

The Timeform Flag Oheka - 13:15 Newmarket (Sectional Timing, Top-Rated, Hot Trainer) Oheka, a €240,000 purchase as a yearling, was in need of the experience when third in a seven-furlong novice on the July Course on debut. However, she did some good late work in the closing stages, coming home powerfully off the steady gallop and clocking an eyecatching sectional time in the process. She ought to improve significantly for the experience and can provide the in-form William Haggas with another winner.