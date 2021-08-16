Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Newbury and Leopardstown on Wednesday.

The Ratings Banker Sharjah - 14:20 Leopardstown Sharjah has won the last three editions of the Matheson Hurdle and looks to face a straightforward task in his bid to make it four in a row. He was no match for Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle or Punchestown Champion Hurdle, finishing a creditable second on both occasions, but he made the most of that star mare's absence when running out a smooth winner of the Morgiana Hurdle on his return last month, notching a fifth Grade 1 success in the process. He didn't need to be at his best to win the Morgiana but he got the job done in smooth style and should be in peak condition for this contest, which is run over a course and distance that clearly plays to his strengths. He will be a tough nut to crack.

The Big Improver Stage Star - 15:05 Newbury Stage Star showed smart form in bumpers last season, following up a debut success at Chepstow with excellent placed efforts in a Listed event at Ascot and a Grade 2 at Aintree. He also caught the eye of Timeform's reporter in the parade ring, looking to have plenty about him physically and appealing as the type to flourish when sent jumping. He has certainly made an impressive start over hurdles, winning both starts with ease, including when defying a penalty over the Challow Hurdle course and distance last month. That was the same novice that Paul Nicholls had used as a stepping stone for Bravemansgame on his way to victory in the Challow Hurdle, and Stage Star can handle this step up in class and emulate him. Stage Star still has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating, indicating that he is capable of much better form than he has shown.

The Timeform Flag Gallic Geordie - 13:25 Newbury (Horse In Focus, Top-Rated) Gallic Geordie has looked a long way ahead of the handicapper since returning from a break, and Timeform's reporter awarded him the Horse In Focus Flag following his latest success after taking the view that he would be tough to beat in his hat-trick bid. Gallic Geordie was strong in the betting on his reappearance at Lingfield last month and he scored with stacks in hand, proving value for much more than the two-and-a-quarter-length winning margin. He had an 11 lb higher mark to defy over the same course and distance last week but he followed up with remarkable ease, not needing to come off the bridle to win by seven lengths. He is thriving at present and can brush off a 7 lb penalty to complete the hat-trick.