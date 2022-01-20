Timeform reveal the ratings banker, a big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Lingfield and Market Rasen on Friday.

The Ratings Banker Angels Landing - 14:05 Market Rasen ANGELS LANDING showed improved form when finishing runner-up in a juvenile hurdle at Ludlow last week and she looks well treated now moving into handicaps. Angels Landing was making her fourth start over hurdles at Ludlow but she still looked a bit rough around the edges, jinking on the approach to the third-last and hanging right before the last. She was no match for the unexposed winner, Dr T J Eckleburg, but it was notable how she pulled 24 lengths clear of the third. The handicapper has seemingly underestimated the merit of that performance and Angles Landing is 9 lb clear of her rivals at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. She won an 11-furlong handicap on the Flat so is likely to be at her best over hurdles when the emphasis is on speed, so Market Rasen's sharp track should suit her.

The Big Improver Hunny Moon - 15:15 Market Rasen HUNNY MOON has already shown better form over fences than she managed over hurdles and she could still have more to offer after only two starts in chases. Hunny Moon shaped like she needed the experience when making her debut over fences in a mares' novice chase at Worcester in October and she duly took a step forward when landing a novice handicap chase over this course and distance in November. She was helped by the runner-up blundering at the final fence, but Hunny Moon looked to be getting the upper hand in any case and was a deserved winner. She saw out the trip well on her first start at three miles, while the fact she progressed gradually over hurdles last term also offers encouragement that she could yet do better as she gains experience over fences.

The Timeform Flag Broken Halo - 15:00 Lingfield (Top-Rated, Horse In Focus, Jockey Uplift) BROKEN HALO was a promising third in a novice handicap at Chepstow on his chasing debut and time has shown that he faced a very stiff task there. The race was won by Pats Fancy, who followed up off a 10 lb higher mark next time, while the runner-up Gericault Roque has since finished second off higher marks in both the Mandarin Handicap Chase and the Classic Chase. Broken Halo did his own bit to boost the form by winning a novice handicap at Exeter on New Year's Day, jumping and travelling well on his way to a 19-length success. He won that in the style of an improving chaser to keep on the right side, and the form he showed there is up there with the best on offer. Broken Halo will also have the assistance of Harry Cobden in the saddle for the first time since he's gone chasing.

