Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a 'Flag' of note at Kempton and Wetherby on Boxing Day.

The Ratings Banker Minella Indo - 15:05 Kempton Minella Indo was only third behind Frodon in the Champion Chase at Down Royal in October but he shaped as if in need of the run on his seasonal reappearance and is much better judged on the form he showed when winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. Minella Indo beat stablemate A Plus Tard by a length and a quarter, with the pair pulling four and a quarter lengths clear of dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo. That is comfortably the best form on offer here - Minella Indo is at least 5lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's figures - and he should be much closer to his peak than at Down Royal. The application of cheekpieces for the first time might also help sharpen him up.

The Big Improver An Tailliur - 15:40 Kempton An Tailliur has won his last six completed starts and the style of his latest success at Taunton suggests that he is still on an upward curve. An Tailliur won by only a neck at Taunton but he did well to prevail having been held up in a steadily run race in which the pace only picked up after the third-last. That placed more of an emphasis on speed than ideal but An Tailliur was good enough to triumph and he can raise his game again under more suitable circumstances.

The Timeform Flag Unexpected Party - 14:45 Wetherby (Top-Rated, Horses For Courses) Unexpected Party made a mockery of his opening handicap mark when scoring over this course and distance in October, impressing with how he powered through the race on the bridle before quickening eight lengths clear. He had to settle for second in a much stronger race at Cheltenham last month, but he took his form up another notch, still looking ahead of his mark without being able to reel in another well-treated rival who got first run and was stronger up the hill. Unexpected Party is a strong-travelling type who is suited by the test Wetherby provides and he could still be well handicapped after going up 4lb for his excellent effort at Cheltenham.